Which Florida cities are welcoming Jack in the Box? Locations, menu, and everything to know 

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, West Coast-based fast food eatery Jack in the Box announced that it will open 14 new restaurants in Florida and Arkansas as part of its company expansion.

In a press release, a spokesperson for the company announced:

"This is the first time the brand has entered the Arkansas market, and over 30 years since it was last in Florida."

While the exact locations and the number of stores in each state are still kept under wraps, the burger franchise revealed that some stores will be in the Orlando market.

In September 2022, the company announced that it was seeking franchisees to bring the chain to the east coast, starting with Orlando. Explaining how the growth of the Orlando area is the main reason behind the expansion in central Florida, they added:

"We are targeting Orlando because of the market growth, the attractive demographic and psychographic profiles that match our core customer and the prominence of having units in the core Florida market."

Jack in the Box currently has around 2,200 restaurants and franchises, but most of them are on the West Coast

Jack in the Box @JackBox my 72nd anniversary calls for 2 for .72 tacos on app and online purchases 🌮🌮 my 72nd anniversary calls for 2 for .72 tacos on app and online purchases 🌮🌮 https://t.co/hd2VaWGnUj

Jack Peralta of the upcoming Orlando franchise explained that the fast food chain "checked all the boxes" for what his company was looking for, adding:

"Through my travels to the West Coast, I fell in love with the Jack in the Box brand. After returning home, I read that Jack in the Box was looking to expand in the Florida market, and I knew that was our sign."

In their September statement, the fast-food brand announced a list of possible locations in Florida, including Jacksonville, Miami, Tama, Orlando, and St. Petersburg.

According to the company's website, the estimated initial investment for a Jack in the Box franchise is between $1,697,000 and $2,694,600. They also require a minimum liquidity of $500,000 and a minimum net worth of $1 million.

Jack in the Box is known for its eclectic menu choices

The company was founded and his headquartered in San Diego, California. It currently operates in 21 states.

The California-based eatery is known for its eclectic menu options that include burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, salads, and all-day breakfast items. Here are some of their most popular menu items, as described on the brand's website:

Sourdough Jack: This burger contains 100% beef, seasoned as it grills, along with hickory-smoked bacon, Swiss-style cheese, mayo, tomato, and ketchup, all on toasted sourdough bread. Jack's Spicy Chicken w/ cheese: The sandwich consists of a spicy crispy chicken fillet, Swiss-style cheese, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on a buttery-baked bun. Loaded Breakfast Sandwich: Hickory smoked bacon, grilled ham, grilled sausage, freshly cracked eggs, and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread Tacos: Comes in a pair for 99 cents with beef, melty American cheese, shredded lettuce, and signature sauce. Chocolate Overload Cake: A chocolate cake made with cocoa and bittersweet chocolate chips, and drizzled with chocolate buttercream icing. Curly Fries: Perfectly seasoned crispy curly fries.

Jack in the Box is not the first to expand to Florida. Del Taco also recently opened stores in Bradenton, Kissimmee, Melbourne, and Orlando.

At the time of writing this article, Jack in the Box had not yet announced its timeline for when the franchise stores will open.

