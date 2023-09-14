Which streaming platform will DC’s Blue Beetle premiere on? Expected release date, trailer, and more

Blue Beetle is a brand new DC superhero movie that hit theaters in the United States on August 18, 2023. It was distributed in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures. Based on Jaime Reyes/ Blue Beetle, the titular DC Comics character, the film has been written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Ángel Manuel Soto has served as the director of the movie.

The movie centers around a young high school graduate named Jaime Reyes who ends up getting extraordinary powers and becomes the superhero Blue Beetle after an alien scarab chooses him to be its host.

Ever since the official trailer for the movie was dropped by DC, viewers have been eagerly waiting for the movie's arrival on any streaming platform.

As per The LIanelli Herald, just like other DC movies, the new film is most likely to premiere on HBO's streaming platform, Max.

DC's Blue Beetle - Synopsis and plot explored

The official synopsis for the new superhero DC movie, given by DC, reads as follows:

"Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab."

The synopsis further states:

"When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE."

By the looks of the official synopsis and trailer, it is quite evident that the movie will take the audience on a highly thrilling and action-packed ride into the world of the new superhero Blue Beetle as Jaime Reyes tries to navigate his newly received superpowers and fight the bad guys. Thus, it's safe to say that, viewers are in for an arresting journey.

Blue Beetle - Probable release date and time in different time zones

As mentioned earlier, similar to other DC and Warner Bros. movies, the new movie will make its debut on the popular streaming platform of HBO, Max. As reported by the news outlet The LIanelli Herald, the film will arrive on Max this Fall, around October 27 or October 28, 2023, following the 67-day model of DC.

The movie will air on the streaming platform in the United States at 3 am Eastern Time, as per the general air time for new releases on the platform. However, the air time will vary in various time zones. The different air times for different time zones for the film are stated as follows:

United Kingdom - 9 am BST

Canada - 10 am ET

Australia - 1 pm AEST

India - 9:30 pm IST

Korea - 5 am KST

Japan - 6 am JST

Philippines - 4 am PHT

Cast for the new DC movie

The cast members for the new DC movie include:

Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle

Adriana Barraza as Nana

Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes

Raoul Max Trujillo as Ignacio Carapax / OMAC

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord

George Lopez as Rudy Reyes

Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes

Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord and several others

Don't forget to watch Blue Beetle, which will possibly arrive on Max on October 27 or 28, 2023.