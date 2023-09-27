Which Target stores are closing? List explored amid retail theft menace

American big box chain Target has announced closing some of its stores due to theft and organized retail crime. On September 26, the Minneapolis-headquartered company issued an official statement stating that they are taking the decision "to invest in the guest experience and improve business performance."

“We cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance. We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all.”

Target also said that it has increased the number of security guards at the impacted locations as well as adopted other preventative measures but these efforts did not help.

"Despite our efforts, unfortunately, we continue to face fundamental challenges to operating these stores safely and successfully."

The retail chain also thanked its employees at the store for helping to maintain quality standards before adding that they would be transferred to other Target locations.

"The team members at these stores have worked hard to maintain our high standards by creating a positive working and shopping experience for each other, our guests and their communities. We are extremely thankful for their efforts and will be partnering closely with all eligible team members to offer them an opportunity to transfer to other Target locations."

List of closing Target stores explored

As per the official statement issued by the big box retail chain, the following store will close on October 21, 2023.

New York City

Harlem: 517 E 117th Street

Seattle

Seattle University Way: 4535 University Way NE

Seattle Ballard: 1448 NW Market St, Ste 100

San Francisco/Oakland Market:

SF Folsom and 13th St: 1690 Folsom Street

Oakland Broadway & 27th: 2650 Broadway

Pittsburg: 4301 Century Blvd

Portland Market:

Portland Galleria: 939 SW Morrison Street

Portland Powell: 3031 SE Powell Blvd

Portland Hollywood: 4030 NE Halsey Street

The increase in theft and other instances at Target stores comes as various businesses report that a surge in crime is harming them monetarily. Whole Foods briefly shuttered one of its flagship locations in San Francisco in April 2023, stating worries about staff safety in the neighborhood. Retailers such as Dick's Sporting Goods and Ulta Beauty have also blamed their falling revenue on growing theft.

Retailers all around the United States saw an increase in "smash-and-grab" thefts during the COVID-19 pandemic, with organized theft rings focusing on large chain stores.

According to a recent National Retail Federation study, businesses reported inventory losses of $112 billion overall in 2022, with internal and external thefts making up over two-thirds of that amount. This is an increase from approximately $94 billion in 2021. The group also observed that more sellers reported an increase in violent occurrences.