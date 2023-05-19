White Men Can't Jump on Hulu: Air time, release date, cast and more details explored 

White Men Can't Jump, a highly-anticipated sports comedy, is set to release on May 19, 2023 at 12:01 am ET, exclusively on Hulu. This reboot of the 1992 film of the same name features two street basketball players from Los Angeles who, despite their polar opposite personalities, gradually develop a close bond as they discover they have much in common.

It is directed by Calmatic, known for his work on House Party (2023) and The Vince Staples Show. The film stars Jack Harlow as Jeremy and Sinqua Walls as Kamal.

White Men Can't Jump synopsis according to IMDb is as follows:

"A remake of the 1992 film about a pair of basketball hustlers who team up to earn extra cash."

Cast of upcoming Hulu hit White Men Can't Jump

The cast of the upcoming Hulu sports comedy film White Men Can't Jump features an impressive cast of talented actors and musicians.

1) Jack Harlow as Jeremy

Jeremy is a white street basketball player who is confident in his abilities. Harlow is a rising star in the music industry, known for his hit songs "What's Poppin" and "Tyler Herro." This will be his first major acting role, and fans are excited to see him showcase his talents on the big screen.

2) Sinqua Walls as Kamal

Kamal is a black street basketball player who is more reserved and cautious. Walls is a seasoned actor known for his work on shows like Power and American Soul. He is sure to bring depth and nuance to his role as Kamal.

Other cast members include:

Teyana Taylor as Imani

Laura Harrier as Tatiana

Vince Staples as Speedy

Myles Bullock as Renzo

Lance Reddick as Benji Allen

Tamera Kissenas Sheila

Zak Steiner as Phillip Williamson

Andrew Schulz as TJ

Everything to know about White Men Can't Jump

White Men Can't Jump is a reboot of the 1992 film of the same name. The original movie was a box office success and a cult classic. The original movie starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as two street basketball players from Los Angeles who team up to hustle other players.

From the trailer, it is evident that this movie will closely follow the plot of its predecessor, with the male leads initially at odds with each other but eventually forming a friendship amid prejudice and teaming up to earn some cash.

Jeremy is a white player who is confident in his abilities, while Kamal is a black player who is more reserved and cautious. However, as they spend more time together, they discover that they have much in common and form a close bond.

One of the most exciting aspects of the movie is the director, Calmatic. His unique style is sure to bring a fresh perspective to the classic story. Calmatic has stated that he wanted to stay true to the original movie's spirit while also adding his own touch to the film.

Both Harlow and Walls showcase their impressive basketball skills, adding to the overall excitement of the film and encouraging a competitive spirit among young audiences. The sports element captured in White Men Can't Jump is sure to captivate viewers, while the comedic elements will provide a lighthearted touch.

Watch White Men Can't Jump on May 19, 2023 at 12:01 am ET, exclusively on Hulu.

