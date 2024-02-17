Who is Adam Krueger? All about the meteorologist who goes viral after his Taylor Swift-themed weather report

Adam Krueger, the chief meteorologist at CW39 Houston, has gone viral for his music-inspired forecasts with Taylor Swift songs and many other artists. The latest song used during the news broadcast was the pop star's track Karma, from her 2022 album Midnights.

He has become a viral sensation in recent months for subtly throwing song lyrics from popular celebrities into his segments. The videos feature tracks from the likes of Usher, BTS, Eminem, Metallica, the Jonas Brothers, and more, as per Newsweek. The weather forecaster has gained more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram and 1.9 million followers on TikTok.

Meteorologist Adam Krueger goes viral over Taylor Swift-inspired weather report

Adam Krueger has become internationally famous with his artist-themed weather reports, gaining a significant following. He recently posted a video of Taylor Swift's Karma song lyrics morphed into his forecast, and it has so far been viewed over 2 million times.

Adam Krueger is the Chief Meteorologist at CW39 Houston, a job he began in September 2022. Before that, he was a broadcast meteorologist at Spectrum News, KABB (Fox) News in San Antonio, and KHAS (NBC) in Hastings, Nebraska, as per his LinkedIn profile.

The forecaster gained his higher education from Purdue University, learning Meteorology. He is currently based in Houston, Texas, United States. Adam Krueger's latest viral post includes Taylor Swift's Karma. Republic Records released the track on October 21, 2022, and it became the third single from the Midnights album, as per Billboard.

Swift wrote and produced the song with Jack Antonoff, Sounwave, Keanu Beats, and Jahaan Sweet. In the viral clip, he showed his viewers how he was jamming to the song in his car, then cut to the same while weather forecasting for the CW39 Houston channel, as per Inside Hook.

Adam Krueger began by saying, "The rain is departing today, it's back to dry weather," before adding in a reference to one of the billionaire singer's lines, "But that rain chance, it's coming back around tomorrow." The meteorologist made another inclusion of Karma while reporting about expected storms and flooding. He said:

"Now as far as river flooding, there's not much you can do to mitigate that but when it comes to street flooding, the storm drains are crucial, they need to be free of debris. That's why I keep my side of the street clean. So those leaves and acorns don't really get into the storm drains."

Adam made a final reference to the Karma song while reporting on expected wind speeds. He announced:

"There's one last round of rain coming our way, but I think after this wet week we've earned some good karma. In this case, karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend. All week we had to plan our days around the rain but now we can relax. Karma's a relaxing thought, right? The rain is out of here."

Meanwhile, Adam has snuck in other songs by Taylor in the past, including Look What You Made Me Do and Cruel Summer. Also, the forecaster's most famous clips include Eminem's Without Me, Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody, BTS member Jungkook's song Seven, and more, as per Newsweek.