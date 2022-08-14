Who is Adrianna Raphaela from Cosmic Love? Florida actress runs her own business

Season 1 of Amazon’s dating show Cosmic Love premiered on August 12 and has received tremendous love from viewers. Aside from the four singles who represent the four elements of astrology in the show, there are 16 more singletons looking for love. One of them is Adrianna Raphaela, a 25-year-old molecular biologist turned model and actress from Boca Raton, Florida.

The official synopsis of the show on Amazon Prime reads:

In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, and Earth).

It goes on to mention:

Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?

Now, since we are aware of the show's format, let's get to know a bit more about its contestant Adrianna Raphaela in the next paras.

Adrianna Raphaela from Cosmic Love runs her own a unisex swimwear brand

Cosmic Love star Adrianna is an independent businesswoman. She owns a unisex body-embracing swimwear brand, Tres Angeles Swim. Rapheala feels that her swimwear should make one feel comfortable and secure about their body.

As a result, she created her own swimwear brand that embodies a classic style with a bold approach expressed through rich color combinations, playful patterns, and distinct details. Adrianna's ultimate goal is to highlight the best parts of one's body while remaining comfortable and stylish.

In an interview with Shoutout Miami, Adrianna expressed what she feels is most responsible for her success. She stated:

My creativity and authenticity are like my superpower, they allow me to see things that others can’t. It instinctively draws me to what is fresh, new, and hot. It gives me the confidence to listen to that internal voice about my creative direction. Both my creativity and authenticity allow me to show the world as I see it. They allow me to make a statement with every look I create whether it’s in the pattern, fabric, detail, fit, or accessories.

Furthermore, as a businesswoman, the Sagittarius girl believes that having a clear vision and extensive planning has greatly helped her in building a business. Sticking to her vision gives her direction, and she carefully plans the steps she needs to take to achieve her goal.

The Florida girl has learned the value of patience, hard work, and understanding while working to expand her business. Raphaela knows that while there will be ups and downs along the way, it is all part of the adventure.

As a person, the Sagittarius girl is known as the life of the party, as she is constantly seen dancing or laughing. She enjoys water sports, traveling, playing Sims, and walking her dog, Chloe, in the park.

Apart from being a businesswoman, Raphaela also works as a model. She has modeled for brands such as Woxer, Essence, Sweets Sweat, and others.

All the episodes of Cosmic Love are currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

