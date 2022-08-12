Who is Maria Rodriguez from Cosmic Love Season 1? NYC girl is a makeup artist

Cosmic Love, Amazon Prime’s new dating show, was released on August 12 with four singles representing the four elements in astrology – Air, Water, Earth, and Fire. Amongst the four, Maria Rodriguez is representing Earth on the show.

The new show features the four singles finding love among 16 other singletons who could be their ideal match. Moreover, the four singles will be guided by astrological suggestions on the journey of finding love.

For the first time, a dating show will have an astrological twist in its format. Additionally, the singles will receive guidance from best-selling authors Ophira and Tali Edut (a.k.a. The AstroTwins) and the mysterious Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer).

The official synopsis of the show on Amazon Prime reads:

In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, and Earth).

It continues to add:

Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?

Maria Rodriguez from Cosmic Love is a professional makeup artist

28-year-old Maria Rodriguez is a Dominican Puerto Rican from New York City. A true Capricorn in nature, she can be described as a hardworking beauty entrepreneur who owns several businesses. Moreover, she has worked as a makeup artist.

Raised in a ‘self-made women’ environment, Maria leads her life independently. Today, she owns several businesses, including a wholesale distributing makeup company and a short-term rental business. MBeauty Party, the name of her beauty business, also serves as an online makeup store selling high-end makeup brands and shipping worldwide.

She recently released a new clothing collection for her beauty brand and named it MM Collection. While announcing her latest venture, she described her vision through a social media post. She wrote,

Coming from the Caribbean where curvy women are the ideal type. The outfits I will usually go for just wouldn’t do my body any justice.

She further continued:

So since a lil girl i have stepped into my fashion senses & play with different styles , fabrics & designs to create the vision i see in my head . Now i want to share it with the world with my own collection & make it easier for some girls that cant get those looks out of their heads !

Furthermore, the Cosmic Love single loves to dance, dress up, spend time with her family, and strives to make everyone laugh. When it comes to work, Maria loves to plan and manifest to make them happen.

Looking at her perfectionist nature, the show’s description of her reads,

Will Maria confront the typical Capricorn trait of putting her worldly goals ahead of relationships…or will her Cosmic Love journey help her make room for both?

Viewers can watch all the episodes of Cosmic Love on Amazon Prime.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das