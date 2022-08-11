Who are Ophira and Tali Edut? Meet the AstroTwins as they turn matchmakers in Cosmic Love Season 1

Cosmic Love Season 1 brings viewers a romance that resides in the stars. Renowned columnists, matchmakers, and authors, AstroTwins will debut on Prime Video’s Cosmic Love and help people find love by guiding them through astrology. For anyone who has ever asked for the stars and the moon, these matchmakers are the right fit.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, Earth). Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber."

It continues:

"They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?"

Cosmic Love Season 1 is set to premiere on August 12 worldwide on Prime Video at 7 pm ET. The show will have 10 episodes that will be available on the same day itself, though the first 6 episodes are already available on Screeners.

The show’s astrological matchmakers, best-selling authors, and renowned columnists are the AstroTwins - Ophira and Tali Edut. The two will largely remain backstage and guide the contestants through the mysterious Astro Chamber, voiced by Cree Summer.

Cosmic Love: AstroTwins ready to guide people to love

Ophira and Tali Edut, identical twins also known as AstroTwins, are professional astrologers for ELLE magazine and have a global reach. The two will make their debut on Prime Video’s Cosmic Love as they help people find love based on astrology and their stars.

These Israeli-American twins were born 4 minutes apart on December 2, 1972, in Detroit, Michigan - Tali at 10 am and Ophira at 10.04 am. Their unique childhood, filled with multicultural influences, prepared them for a life inspired by astrology.

At the age of 18, Tali won a contest that gave her the opportunity to work with the legendary Sassy magazine, which had a proud feminist perspective, even in the 90s. The contest allowed Tali to work as the Art Director for an issue, which proved to be the media making crash course that the Cosmic Love mentors needed.

In 1992, the two started HUES magazine as part of a Women’s Studies semester project. They wanted to create a space for women of all races, cultures, sizes, and sexualities to see themselves represented and respected. With university grants and local ads, they published half-sized, black and white issues of HUES. A few years later, it was sold at national newsstands and was later sold to New Moon Publishing in Duluth, MN, in 1997.

The two then moved to New York City where Ophira worked as an editor at Ms. Magazine while Tali went on to work for an activist organization called Do Something.

While working on an article talking about their father’s transition to womanhood, Ophira was noticed by the copy-editor for Teen People Magazine who wanted the Cosmic Love mentors to take over their astrology column.

Soon after, they went from being astrology enthusiasts to published authors of the same. They were approached to write Astrostyle and launch it on MTV. The twins published their second book, Love Zodiac, in 2008 and also began writing for ELLE magazine at the same time.

Over the past 2 decades, the AstroTwins have turned their astrology practice into a global platform reaching millions of people around the world.

The Edut siblings have also written a collection of books and have their own annual horoscope guides. Their book, Momstrology, was an Amazon bestselling parenting guide.

The duo conceptualized Cosmic Love with Hudsun Media in early 2020, and it was picked up by Amazon Studios in 2022.

