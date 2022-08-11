What is Cree Summer’s net worth? Actress’ fortune explored ahead of her upcoming show Cosmic Love Season 1

Cosmic Love, the Amazon Studios astrology-based reality dating show, is taking reality dating to a whole new level. The Prime Video series premieres on August 12 and will feature four individuals attempting to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. The individuals will be guided by a mystical guide, voiced by Cree Summers, known as the Astro Chambers.

The show's synopsis, released by Amazon Studios, reads:

"In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, Earth). Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives."

The renowned astrologers and authors, twin sisters Tali and Ophira Edut, collectively known as AstroTwins, will act as mentors for the contestants as they try and find love on Cosmic Love.

Cosmic Love: How rich is the voice of the Astro Chamber? Net worth explored

The Canadian-American actress, voice-over artist, and musician is the voice of Cosmic Love’s mysterious being this season, called the Astro Chamber. Cree Summer was born in Los Angeles, California. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress has a net worth of $ 4 million.

The majority of Summer's wealth came from her work as a voice actress in TV shows, video games, and motion pictures. The 53-year-old singer and actress started her career as a voice-over artist when she was cast as Penny in the original Inspector Gadget cartoon. Since then, she has worked on various productions as well as cartoon and video game projects, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Final Fantasy X, X-Men Legends, and World of Warcraft to name a few.

She is also well known for playing Winifred Freddie Brooks on NBC’s A Different World. Summer is widely known for having the ability to speak in an adolescent-sounding voice and has worked as a voice-over artist for many other productions as well.

The Cosmic Love voice-over artist won the BTVA People’s Choice Voice Acting Award in 2016 for her performance in Voltron: Legendary Defender. In 2022, she also won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance in Television.

Summer also won the BTVA Television Voice Acting Award for Best Female Vocal Performance in 2015 for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy as the voice of Nebula. In 2022, she appeared on Pamela Adlon’s Better Things podcast, where she delved deep into the world of voice-overs and covered a variety of topics.

More about the voice over artist

Singing Career

Cree Summer debuted as a singer in 1990 by recording the theme song for OWL/TV and releasing her first album as a member of a band named Subject to Change, which were distributed as promotions and are considered rarities.

She released her solo album, Street Faerie, which was produced by Lenny Kravitz, who was also a featured guest artist on the album. The Cosmic Love voice actor also toured with Kravitz as the opening act.

Personal Life

Cree Summer has been married to Angelo Pullen for ten years, and they have two daughters. Her eldest, Brave Littlewing, was born in 2011, and Hero Peregrine, her youngest, was born in 2013.

Cosmic Love will premiere on Prime Video on August 12 at 9 pm ET. All ten episodes will be available to stream on the platform itself.

