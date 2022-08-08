Who was Al Adamson? All about the Hollywood director ahead of ID's People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s

The upcoming episode of ID's People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s is set to revisit the 1995 murder of B-grade horror filmmaker Al Adamson. Titled Deaths Final Cut, the episode will air on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

Adamson was the son of silent movie pioneers Victor Adamson and Dolores Booth, and started working in the movie business at a young age, reportedly going on to direct 33 feature films throughout the course of his career.

Following his retirement, Adamson went into real estate and married veteran American actress Regina Carrol. After his wife died of cancer in 1992, he spent time moving between his homes in three states before he went missing.

The B-grade filmmaker was eventually found dead, with his partly rotting body buried beneath four tons of cement in his California home - a shocking replica of the exact gruesome manner that he sometimes liked to portray in his horror/thriller films.

All about late B-grade film director Al Adamson

The American actor and director, born Albert Victor Adamson Jr. in 1929, was well-known for directing several B-grade movies back in the 1960s and 1970s.

He made a reputation for himself in the entertainment business by creating a number of captivating horror and exploitation movies, including Psycho A-Go-Go, Blood of Ghastly Horror, Satan's Sadists, and Dracula vs. Frankenstein, all of which went on to become cult favorites.

Glenn Kenny @Glenn__Kenny Watching Al Adamson’s 1971 “Dracula Vs. Frankenstein” after weeks of consuming a slew of vintage (and post-vintage) Universal horror pictures is a disorienting, surreal, poignant experience. Watching Al Adamson’s 1971 “Dracula Vs. Frankenstein” after weeks of consuming a slew of vintage (and post-vintage) Universal horror pictures is a disorienting, surreal, poignant experience.

In the early 1980s, Adamson left the film industry to pursue a career in real estate. In 1995, at the age of 66, he was killed and buried under the floor of his California house by a live-in contractor named Fred Fulford, who had been recruited for renovations on the property.

Adamson's murder and the trial that followed sparked considerable interest in the case, which later became the focus of many true crime television programs.

List of movies by Al Adamson

Al Adamson chose to pursue a full-time career in the film business after helping his father with the production of the 1961 western film Halfway to Hell. In September 1962, his father introduced him to Sam Sherman, a young ambitious film distributor. Throughout the 1960s, they collaborated on a number of motion picture projects.

In 1969, Adamson co-founded Independent-International Pictures - a distribution company - with Samuel M. Sherman (in collaboration with Dan Kennis). The company was the distributor for many of Adamson's films, including Blood of Ghastly Horror, Satan's Sadists, and Dracula vs. Frankenstein.

Adam Cesare @Adam_Cesare The @SeverinFilms Al Adamson set has landed. Going to take my time, but eventually go through every film. Here’s a title card, some credits, and Adamson’s bit part in his first (credited) feature. The @SeverinFilms Al Adamson set has landed. Going to take my time, but eventually go through every film. Here’s a title card, some credits, and Adamson’s bit part in his first (credited) feature. https://t.co/KmqCkHpgR0

Adamson produced movies in every imaginable category. Several of his creations include:

Satan's Sadists

Smashing the Crime Syndicate

Angels' Wild Women

Five Bloody Graves

Wanted Women

The Naughty Stewardesses

Blazing Stewardesses

Mean Mother

Black Heat

Horror of the Blood Monsters

Black Samurai

Death Dimension

Dracula vs. Frankenstein

Brain of Blood

Nurse Sherri

Cinderella 2000

Tune in to People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s on Investigation Discovery this Monday to learn more about the late filmmaker's life and murder story.

