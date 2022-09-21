Who is Alanna Zabel? Adam Levine's yoga teacher accuses him of sending inappropriate text as cheating scandal intensifies

Alanna Zabel is a yoga teacher who accused Adam Levine of sending her an inappropriate text when she trained him from 2007 to 2010. She alleged that the Maroon 5 singer sent a dirty text stating that he wanted to "spend the day with you [Alanna Zabel] nak*d."

Levine reportedly bragged to his friends about how Zabel has "the best a** in town and it was cute."

Zabel became the fourth woman to come forward with accusatory claims against Adam Levine. On September 19, as Sumner Stroh opened up about having an alleged affair with the singer, two other women came forward with their explosive claims against Levine.

For those unversed, the Memories singer is currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo, with whom he tied the knot in 2014. They share two kids, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

Alanna Zabel was Adam Levine's yoga instructor for 3 years

Alanna Zabel has been a registered ERYT-500 yoga instructor, along with a pilates and fitness instructor for 25 years and is the founder of AZ I AM. She founded her own company, YogaDance, which combines yoga with modern dance. She also once performed at a private party at Michael Jackson's home and has taken the stage at various fashion shows and conferences.

Alanna Zabel accused Adam Levine of sending an inappropriate text while she was his yoga instructor. The yogi also claimed that her then-boyfriend saw the text message and snapped her wrist while becoming violent.

Zabel alleged that she told Adam Levine about the incident but the singer abandoned her and took off for his tour.

Taking to Instagram (via Daily Mail), Zabel narrated the entire incident with the hashtag 'ExposeAdamLevine.'

She wrote:

"Ok I guess it's time to let it all out... I was his yoga instructor for a few years from 2007-2010. He often said that he told his friends that his yoga teacher had the best a** in town and it was cute. One day he texted me saying "I want to spend the day with your nak*d." I was in the bath but my jealous ex saw it and went into a rage."

She continued:

"I assured my ex that I was sure it was meant for Adam's then-girlfriend, Becky, and was a mistake. I texted Adam to ask if that was the case. Adam didn't reply... and my ex became violent, breaking my wrist."

She further added:

"Massive life-changing, destructive moment, and when I told Adam he ignored it, never apologized, removed me from the upcoming tour and iced me out during one of the most devastating times of my life…all from his one flirtatious text."

Earlier, Instagram model Sumner Stroh accused Levine of having a year-long affair with her. However, Adam Levine shared a statement noting that he "crossed the line" with Stroh but did not have an affair.

The singer wrote:

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world."

Stroh shared DMs where Adam Levine reportedly asked the model for her permission to name his unborn child with Behati Prinsloo after her.

Later, two other accusers came forward and shared screenshots of alleged texts between them and Adam Levine claiming that the latter sent them flirtatious messages.

