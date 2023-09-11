Who does Alba Baptista play in Warrior Nun? Character explored amid Chris Evans' marriage report

Chris Evans has reportedly tied the knot with Alba Baptista at a private wedding ceremony in Massachusetts. The 26-year-old is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. She is mostly known for her performance as Ava Silva in the fantasy drama series Warrior Nun, which airs on Netflix.

As per reports, the guests who came to the wedding were asked to sign NDAs and surrender their phones. The reported wedding was attended by their closest friends and family members, which also included Chris' co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and many others.

According to People magazine, a few guests were seen dining at the Contessa restaurant in the Newbury Boston Hotel on September 9, 2023. Evans and Baptista's representatives are currently unavailable to comment on reports of their wedding.

Alba Baptista is popular for her role in Warrior Nun

Alba Baptista has portrayed various roles over the years, but she has gained recognition for playing the role of Ava Silva in the Netflix fantasy drama series Warrior Nun.

In the series, Ava has gone through a lot and is enjoying her freedom after getting out of an orphanage. She also ignores some of her duties for the same reason but starts following them seriously after the return of Adriel. She is also ready to sacrifice herself if required.

Silva was only seven years old when her mother died in a car accident. Her mother was her only family, so Silva had to join St. Michael's Orphanage after her death. Here, the flashbacks of Silva's life are also disclosed, where she was abused by her caretaker, Sister Frances.

Ava is an atheist, and she does not take the church's help in the beginning. However, she helps to exorcise demons out of human beings so that no demons are left in this world. She becomes the main character in the second season and plans to finish off Adriel.

Warrior Nun premiered on July 2, 2020, and aired for two seasons until November 10, 2022. Although the series received a positive response, Netflix did not renew it for a third season.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were reportedly linked in 2022

According to Us Weekly, Alba Baptista started following Chris Evans and his family on Instagram in 2021. OK Magazine says that Evans and Baptista reportedly met for the first time when Evans was working for The Gray Man and Baptista was busy recording for Warrior Nun season 2.

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans were seen together in Manhattan in November 2022, holding each other's hands. They were spotted together for another time at Central Park. While speaking to Us Weekly this year, a source revealed that Evans and Baptista have "gotten serious."

"This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever. They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight. Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down," the source added.

Chris Evans is known for his appearances as Steve Rogers in the MCU franchise from 2011 to 2019. His upcoming projects include the action-adventure film Red One, followed by the crime drama film Pain Hustlers.