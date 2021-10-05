Who is Alfredo P. Rivera on 'Tough as Nails'? All about the oldest contestant on the show

The new season of Tough as Nails is all set to premiere this Wednesday.

Tough as Nails Season 3 has been filmed at Red Beach in Camp Pendleton, California. The reality show welcomes 12 contestants who are always ready to roll up their sleeves to get their hands dirty and work long hours to finish tough jobs efficiently. They are high-performing workers from their chosen fields and will be seen using their professional skills in the third season of the competition series.

One of these hard-working individuals is Alfredo P. Rivera aka Alfie, who lives in Lilburn, Georgia.

Who is Alfredo P. Rivera?

Tough as Nails Season 3 contestant Alfredo P. Rivera is a 55-year-old construction supervisor who has participated in the competition series for his family. In his cast bio posted on the network’s site, Rivera has described himself as a competitive, determined and tough person who only knows how to win.

Fan-favorite TV host and creator of the CBS show Phil Keoghan, who will return to his hosting duties on the show, thinks Rivera has the full potential to win. If indeed he does, then he will be the oldest winner on Tough as Nails. The host calls him a man with a big heart and full of wisdom.

Rivera, who had a rough childhood in a tough neighborhood, now follows a disciplined lifestyle. Speaking about his daily schedule, he said:

“Open Job site at 6:30am, oversee construction crews build buildings according to my interpretation of blueprints and close job site at 4:30pm. Head to the gym, work-out for about an hour and a half, go eat a healthy dinner, go home and stretch and do it again for 5 day(s) a week.”

All about Tough as Nails Season 3

Tough as Nails is a highly-anticipated TV reality series that tests the contestants’ endurance, physical toughness, agility, and mental strength. To win the title, they go through challenges and perform tough tasks. Also, the eliminated contestants are not shown the door. Instead, they are given a chance to earn additional prizes by participating in team competitions throughout the season.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Tough As Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don't think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running.”

Tough as Nails Season 3 premieres on October 6 at 9.00 P.M Eastern Time (ET) on CBS. The latest episodes can be watched on Paramount Plus as well.

Edited by Prem Deshpande