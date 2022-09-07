Who is Alicia Hannah-Kim? Meet the actor who plays Kim Da-Eun in Cobra Kai Season 5

Cobra Kai is all set to premiere a new season on Friday, September 9, 2022, bringing in several new storylines and characters. Among the important new characters is Kim Da-Eun (played by Alicia Hannah-Kim), one of the new senseis in Cobra Kai's expansion under Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

A recent sneak peek also revealed her teaching the kids. Her character is also rumored to be headstrong and ruthless.

The upcoming season of the show will feature ten episodes, all of which will be released on Friday, September 9, 2022. The synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

Read on for more details about Alicia Hannah-Kim, who plays Kim Da-Eun in the series.

Who is Alicia Hannah-Kim and what does she play on Cobra Kai Season 5?

Alicia Hannah-Kim is an Australian actress, who was born and raised in Sydney, Australia. She began acting at the national youth theatre company ATYP. Following this, she made her television debut with the critically acclaimed series White Collar Blue. After establishing her hold on the Australian entertainment market, she made her US debut with Crash.

She followed this up with the popular US Network show Grey's Anatomy and further appeared in Two and a Half Men, Hot in Cleveland, Supah Ninjas, Chasing Life, and Hawaii Five-O. After a few more appearances and recurring roles, she landed the role of Kim Da-Eun in Netflix's smashing hit series, Cobra Kai.

Kim Da-Eun will play an important role in Silver's group's expansion in the valley in the new season. Following the shocking loss in the previous season's finale, this will be the season's major crisis, especially with Johnny Lawrence out of the way. Daniel LaRusso appears prepared to cause an upheaval in order to derail Terry Silver's plans.

Kim, in addition to being a skilled sensei, is the granddaughter of Silver and Kreese's sensei, Kim Sun-Yun. There will be many new senseis, but Kim Da-Eun may stand out due to her appearance in the show's teasers. She will also act as a counterpart to Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), who will represent Miyagi-genetic Do's lineage.

One theory holds that Kim Da-Eun will take Cobra Kai away from Silver, thus perpetuating the cycle of hatred and betrayal. Previously, Kreese (Martin Kove) stole Johnny's organisation, and Silver stole Kreese's. Kim might continue doing so after being recruited into the ranks.

When will Cobra Kai premiere on Netflix?

All ten episodes of the drama series will premiere on Friday, September 9, 2022 on Netflix at 3.00 AM EST. While release timings has not been confirmed, most Netflix series follow this pattern. Stay tuned for more updates.

