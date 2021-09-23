Who is Alina De Almeida? All about billionaire John Paulson's girlfriend amid ongoing divorce with wife, Jenny

On September 21, Page Six reported that billionaire John Paulson and his wife Jenny are filing for divorce after 21 years together. The duo married in 2000 and have two daughters together.

Page Six also claimed that John Paulson and his estranged wife are citing “irreconcilable differences” for the legal separation. According to Forbes, Paulson has a net worth of almost $4.8 billion, which is at risk of being split with Jenny as the former pair did not have a prenup that stated division of wealth in case of separation.

According to several publications, John Paulson and Jenny hired an entire legal team to settle the issue.

Who is billionaire John Paulson’s new partner, Alina De Almeida?

A day after Page Six broke the news of the divorce, they also revealed that John Paulson is currently in a relationship with Instagram dietician and model Alina de Almeida.

The new couple’s relationship is unique given their 32 year age gap. Almeida is 33 while Paulson is 65.

According to reports, John Paulson and Alina De Almeida met in the summer of this year and have been together since. The pair reportedly lived together in Paulson’s Fifth Ave apartment in Olympic Tower, New York.

Almeida was born around 1988 is expected to be a native of New York. She has a bachelor’s degree in Dietetics and Clinical Nutritional services from Montclair State University, where she was also the Vice President of the Dietetics Organization.

The 33-year old registered dietician is also a fitness coach and weight loss expert. Furthermore, she is also a nutrition specialist. After her graduation, Almeida worked at New York Presbyterian Hospital for a year as a clinical dietician. She later founded her own business, Effective Lifestyle, in January 2016.

On the official website of Effective Lifestyle, Almeida says,

"I have 10 years of weight loss coaching in hospitals and private practice. Due to the high demand for health coaching, I have expanded my private practice to online health coaching - with a dynamic, brand new effective and successful at your fingers approach.”

Given her association with beau billionaire John Paulson, it is likely that she will become the center of attraction for a while.

