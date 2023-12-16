Who is Alley Mills? Actress wins Daytime Emmy Award for General Hospital

The 50th Daytime Emmy Awards streamed live on Friday, December 15, 2023, during which several shows and celebrities were recognized for their exceptional work in various fields. One of the fields, Daytime Drama Series, which has several categories under it, saw one show dominate over the others by winning six awards.

General Hospital, ABC's long-running program, swept the show by taking home the award in various categories, including Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series. Alley Mills won the award for her portrayal of Heather Webber on the show. The actress otherwise stars in The Bold and the Beautiful but is best known for her role as Norma Arnold on The Wonder Years.

The Daytime Emmy Award ceremony can be streamed on Fubo and Paramount+ Essential.

Alley Mills - Daytime Emmy Award winner's career explored

Alley Mills, the 72-year-old actress who recently won a Daytime Emmy Award for her guest appearances on General Hospital, has a net worth of $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The American actress was born in Chicago and is famously known as Norma Arnold (The Wonder Years).

As per IMDb, the Daytime Emmy Award winner graduated from Yale University in 1973, after which she attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

"While still in college, Alley Mills scored a small role in the film Diary of a Mad Housewife (1970). She got her first lead role in 1979 in a short-lived television series about young lawyers entitled The Associates (1979), opposite a then yet-unknown Martin Short," it continues.

In 1982, the Daytime Emmy Award winner appeared on Making the Grade as Sara Conover as well as on Hill Street Blues, where she had a recurring role.

Mills started getting recognition six years later when she started appearing on The Wonder Years from 1988 to 1993 as Norma Arnold. Soon after her breakthrough role, she appeared on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman as Marjorie Quinn for the next four years.

From 2001 to 2004, she appeared as Jenny Ludke on Yes, Dear. Two years later, she started appearing as Pamela Douglas in The Bold and the Beautiful.

The actress first got married when she was 41 years old to comedian Orson Bean when he was 64 years old. Alley Mills has four children: Michele Bean Atlan, Max Bean, Susannah Bean, and Ezekial Bean.

The actress was recast as Heather Webber, an antagonist on ABC's General Hospital in 2022. As a character, Webber isn't the most stable one and has committed several crimes as a part of her storyline.

Heather's crimes ever since Alley Mills started appearing on the show include:

Attacked Nickolas Cassadine and became a fugitive

Stole Ryan Chamerlain's Spring Ridge cell's keys and slapped him in the next episode

Killed an animal smuggler

Stabbed and killed Rory Cabrera

Stacked Trina Robinson and Spencer Cassadine

Tried to attack Josslyn

Killed Britt Westbourne using a poisoned hook

Threatened to stab Ramona

Hooked Austin Gatlin-Holt

Other categories that General Hospital won a Daytime Emmy Award during the 50th annual event include:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress (Late Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor (Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series (Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks)

Read the complete list of winners at the Daytime Emmy Awards here.