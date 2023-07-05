Who is Allison DuBois? Medium predicted Kyle x Mauricio split during RHOBH season 1

Allison DuBois saw this coming! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have debunked the rumor that they are getting divorced but admitted in a joint statement that they have had a rough year in their marriage. The couple is known for being OG cast members of Bravo’s popular show RHOBH.

In season 1 of the show, in an episode from 2010 called Dinner Party from Hell, medium Allison DuBois predicted their separation which is now spooking everyone, hinting that it can happen anytime.

Allison had claimed at the time that Mauricio will never “emotionally fulfill” Kyle but she will stay with her husband. She predicted that after the kids grow up, the pair will have nothing in common. Kyle rolled her eyes as the medium and asked her if she had even seen her husband.

Now, after 27 years of staying together, the couple is facing a tough time in their marriage and Umansky has even asked people to let them sort out their issues privately.

Allison DuBois is a popular author and psychic who was featured on the TV show Medium, helping police officers arrest criminals and find missing people. She has written five books and has been having visions since she was six years old, seeing departed souls and helping them connect with living people.

Allison DuBois claimed that Kyle Richards will get divorced later on in her life

51-year-old Allison DuBois is from Phoenix, Arizona and her psychic abilities have been proven by Gary Schwartz of the University of Arizona. DuBois attended the Corona del Sol High School before dropping out and just getting her GED at the age of 16. She holds a BA degree in Political Science from Arizona State University but decided to quit that path to help people with her visions.

She has been communicating with souls since she was six years old and has been using these visions to help Texas Rangers, the police department and Glendale, Arizona solve crimes.

NBC’s The Medium was based on Allison’s book Don't Kiss Them Good-Bye which featured some real cases solved by her. Other books written by her are:

We Are Their Heaven: Why the Dead Never Leave Us

Secrets of the Monarch: How the Dead Can Teach Us About Living a Better Life

Talk To Me—What the Dead Whisper in Your Ear

Into the Dark: How the Dead Help Us Heal

Love Can't Tell Time: Why Love Never Dies

In 2010, she made an appearance on RHOBH where she predicted Kyle Richards was going to get divorced after his kids grow up. Many people thought at the time, that she was picking up on Camille’s energy, who got divorced after season 1.

After the news of the divorce went viral, Allison said:

"So, here’s my comment: I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who 'saw' this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you arm chair psychics can sit down now).”"

DuBois currently runs a podcast called The Dead Life and she does online and offline readings, according to her official website. She also posts general astrology predictions on her website.

Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have not commented on Allison DuBois' prediction yet.

