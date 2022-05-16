Who is Alysia Magen? All about the Instagram model as she gears up for Blac Chyna's boxing debut

Blac Chyna is scheduled to participate in a celebrity boxing match with fitness model Alysia Magen on June 11. The two will be fighting against each other at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, located north of Miami. News about the same was confirmed by Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman.

Blac Chyna will be entering the ring after losing a $140 million lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner celebrity family. The 34-year-old reality star is also facing a criminal investigation for battery. She reportedly kicked her friend, Sequoya King, in the stomach just four days after her court defeat.

It seems she's ready to move past her legal troubles and try her hand at boxing. During a press conference to promote the fight, her opponent Alysia Magen shoved Chyna, causing her to fall back into security. Responding to the attack, Blac Chyna said:

“I think that's really really really cute, but I just hope you know that on June 11, it's on.”

Chyna and Magen will be following in the footsteps of Joey Buttafuoco, Vanilla Ice and Tonya Harding, among others who have competed in Celebrity Boxing.

Those interested can buy tickers at tickermaster.com. Fans can use the code “BLACCHYNA” to avail a discount.

Everything to know about Blac Chyna’s celebrity opponent, Alysia Magen

The 32-year-old fitness model is a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Prior to becoming an Instagram star, Alysia Magen served in the position of Staff Sergeant. She also worked as a dental assistant.

Alysia Magen graduated with an Associated Degree from the Community College of the Air Force.

She entered modeling after becoming a nationally qualified NPC bikini competitor. She also nabbed first place in short sport for the AFS in Finland.

The fitness model currently has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Her name on the platform reads- “America’s #1’ with a peach emoji. In her bio, she has mentioned “God is Good” and that she is an “Air Force Veteranus Futness Model.” Several posts under her page showcase her fit body and the work she puts behind to achieve the same.

She also has a second Instagram account under the username “itsalysiamagen.”

The influencer also has her own YouTube channel where she has amassed over 3.29k subscribers and has uploaded 58 videos. The fitness enthusiast has also uploaded several videos of herself doing different types of workouts.

In her upcoming bout against Blac Chyna, she's set to bring her formal training and body fitness to the fore.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan