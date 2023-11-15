Who is Amanda Britt? Meet the charter guest and her girlfriends from Below Deck Mediterranean season 8

After the thrilling events of season 7 in Below Deck Mediterranean, Captain Sandy is embarking on a new maritime journey, this time accompanied by Amanda Britt, an entrepreneur from Florida, and her group of friends. Their ride would be the Motor Yacht Mustique, a luxurious high-end yacht experience.

While three sets of charter guests exhibited a more subdued demeanor, Primary Charter Guest Amanda Britt and her group of friends brought an extra dose of excitement and energy to the experience.

Meet Amanda Britt and her girlfriends

Based in Atlantic Beach, Florida, Amanda owns her own event space and party business. Amanda Britt is joined on this yacht experience by her girlfriends, Liza Ballinger, Sonali Karunaratne, Leni, Sasha, Caroline Crouch, and Delaney Futch.

Amanda owns The Lobby Jax, a photography studio and event space, and is the creative mind behind Party Tricks Chix, a venture specializing in stylish greeting cards. According to her Instagram, Amanda Britt marks her birthday on July 1 and celebrated her 29th in 2023.

Injecting a burst of excitement, Primary Charter Guest Amanda and her girlfriends added a lively twist to the scene. As anticipated, Captain Sandy had appropriately forewarned her crew about the spirited expectations from Amanda Britt and her friends.

“Okay, so listen up. Since they’re all women and they’re quite young, maintain your [professionalism], because I’m sure they will tease you.”

They all were seen having a blast flirting with the crew on episode 8 of the Below Deck Mediterranean, enjoying the slide, Chef Jack’s amazing food, and drinking. The Florida ladies assume control of the deck, with Amanda Britt bringing her party expertise to the coastline alongside her girlfriends.

Their unmistakably Floridian flair shines through as they specifically request Espresso Martinis and Margaritas, expecting Chief Stewardess Tumi Mhlongo to keep the drinks flowing. Amanda has additionally asked for a Casino ambiance to be crafted on the second day, and the girls are gearing up for an energetic and lively experience.

Amanda Britt and girlfriends- The Wild Ones

The girls have been generously sharing glimpses from the show on their Instagram, unveiling their exuberant and unrestrained side to the viewers. They were leaving no opportunity untouched to revel in a carefree and spirited atmosphere.

Whether engaging in lively contests to determine who gets the most drunk or exchanging playful banter, their primary goal is to ensure a trip filled with nothing but abundant enjoyment.

Episode 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean showcases a lot of drama however, amidst all the fun, Captain Sandy Yawn gets taken to the hospital with what appears to be a broken wrist while the girls are on charter.

Chef Jack Luby faces a demanding task catering to the requests of the charter guest and Amanda's business partner, Carlie Christenson. Jack's apparent crush, Carlie, the owner of Boob-Eez, is not available according to her Instagram. Jack might be facing some tough luck in the romance department.

Entrepreneur Sonali Karunaratne, a close friend of Amanda, holds the role of co-founder in both of Amanda's businesses. Additionally, Sonali runs her own YouTube channel and hosts a talk show named Soul Vitamins. A glimpse into Sonali's Instagram reveals that the group of ladies opted for a more secluded retreat at Lake Como while in Italy for their reality TV superyacht experience.

Sasha, another friend of Amanda seems to be living her life to the max. Her Instagram shows her sipping on her favorite drinks and traveling to picturesque locations. She got married on January 4, 2023, and looked enthralling in her white gown. Apparently, she was also joined by her husband in part of their vacation in Lake Como, Italy as seen on her Instagram.

It's clear that these dynamic ladies can't be easily restrained, exemplified by Amanda Britt and her friends playfully entering deckhand Maximilien Salvador's bunk. They teased him about his s*x book and the fact that Max had also highlighted certain sentences from the book.

The indication of their wild side becomes apparent through the post-party festivities following Bravocon in Las Vegas, which also included sailing activities.

From spirited shot-taking to dancing and twerking, their exuberance knows no bounds—whether on a party bus or in the club. Undoubtedly, Below Deck's episode 7, which aired on November 6, 2023, was a thoroughly fulfilling experience, leaving viewers with a serious case of FOMO. Catch the new episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 on every Monday on Bravo.