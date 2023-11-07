Who is Amy's love interest in Heartland season 17? Explained

In Canadian TV's Heartland Season 17, Amy's love life is getting interesting as she starts liking a new character. This popular show, set on a ranch in Alberta, Canada, has always been a hit with fans. With new episodes coming up, now is the perfect time to find out what's happening in this latest part of the story.

In Heartland Season 17, Amy's love interest becomes the main focus, and it's Nathan Pryce Jr. Throughout episodes 3 to 5, Amy and Nathan show a lot of chemistry, but in episode 6, they face new challenges in their budding relationship after a chance meeting.

While some may have thought they were competing with each other at first, there could be a future where they work together and grow closer.

Heartland Season 17: How does Amy meet her new love interest?

Fame channel's YouTube video, uploaded a few weeks ago, gives viewers a sneak peek of what's happening in Heartland Season 17. The summary and trailer drop hints at some interesting storylines, like Amy helping Caleb with his son's new pony, Lou and Jessica starting a new adventure, and Logan taking a big step in his relationship with Miley.

The preview shows a super cute and funny moment where Caleb takes a tumble while attempting to ride the feisty pony, and Amy looks genuinely worried about him.

Katie tries out a risky hobby and there's some kind of disaster looming. The video also introduces a new character named Saw, who seems pretty intriguing and might affect Amy's love life, but it's not clear if he's connected to the mysterious Nathan Pryce Jr.

Final thoughts

Heartland Season 17 keeps its audience hooked with a heartfelt story and well-developed characters. As the plot thickens and new relationships form, fans can expect an exciting ride full of emotional highs and thrilling adventures.

Many are hoping that Heartland Season 17 will finally give Amy some relationship stability, considering all the different guys she's been involved with in the past. With all the beautiful scenery and heartwarming family moments on the ranch, love is always a big deal, and viewers can't wait to see what happens next in Amy's love life.

For those wanting to see all the action and drama, be sure to check out Heartland on CBC and CBC Gem. New episodes drop every Sunday at 7 pm.