Heartland season 17 episode 6 recap and ending explained: It's a hard choice for Amy

Heartland season 17 episode 6 offered an exciting bunch of events indicating that the forthcoming situations in the Canadian series will take things a notch higher. This is especially the case with the lead character, Amy Fleming, who is currently at a crossroads as far as her love life is concerned. On one hand, her old flame has returned, and on the other, a new one is building up.

Titled Heat of The Moment, Heartland season 17 episode 6 dealt with three story arcs, but the main one belonged to Amy and her possible love triangle involving Caleb Evans Odell and Nathan Pryce Jr.

Heartland season 17 episode 6: Amy is crossed between Nathan and Caleb

In Heartland season 17 episode 6, Amy’s mini truck has a flat tire, and Nathan offers help. They both start for the competition. Their conversation on the way veers towards a more competitive tone than a friendly one. After all, they will be rivals on the field.

When Amy asks Nathan why he left school, he avoids the talk. This will be explored in the further episodes for sure. He, on his side, prods her to attend the welcome party while she remains in the negative. After some time, Amy Fleming is shown at a motel where the TV remote won’t work, disappointing her.

A scene from Heartland season 17 episode 6. (Photo via Facebook/Alan Powell)

She isn’t feeling upbeat about the competition, and while she’s at it, Caleb calls her and encourages her to go to the party. She pays heed but gets irritated upon seeing Nathan flirting with a woman. Just when the two come close, Caleb jumps in.

At the motel, he fixes the remote, and when everything looks fine, he suddenly attempts to kiss Amy, forcing her to back off. Nathan opens the door to find Caleb there, resulting in a pretty awkward situation. Amy and Nathan have a good time at the competition, with the former winning it.

Caleb later apologizes to Amy, with her telling him that she still loves him but not the way he would want her to. Meanwhile, we might see love blooming between Nathan and Amy shortly. But will a miffed Caleb be the new villain and try to drive a wedge between the two?

The second arc in Heartland season 17 episode 6 revolves around Katie, who tries to blend in with her dirt bike riding and risk-taking friends Brandon and Ellie. They visit a creek where Brandon jumps, and Ellie pushes Katie to attempt the stunt. She refuses and heads back home. Ellie follows her, and a hesitant Katie offers to prepare lunch. Taking the penchant for stunts further, Ellie drinks Jack’s liquor, after which Katie takes a stand for herself.

A scene from Heartland season 17 episode 6. (Photo via Facebook/Alan Powell)

Brandon tells her sorry afterward and emphasizes that he likes Katie the way she is, indicating the start of a good friendship.

The third storyline is about Lisa Stillman Bartlett and her husband, Jack Bartlett, going to a new pub after her former spouse Dan Hartfield’s funeral. She also wins back his old belt buckle at a pool match there.

Episode 6 was directed by Michelle Morgan and penned by Ken Craw, while Heartland season 17 episode 7 will air on CBC and CBC Gem on November 12, 2023, at 7 pm NT.