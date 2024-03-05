Who is Andrew Scott in Netflix's Ripley? Actor’s character, height, relationship status, and more explored

With Netflix's Ripley around the corner, fans of Andrew Scott are in for a treat. The acclaimed actor stars as the titular character in this upcoming series.

Based on the bestselling novels by Patricia Highsmith, the series begins when a rich man hires the titular Tom Ripley to journey to Italy. By doing so, he is set to convince the man's vagabond son to come back home. Creator Steven Zaillian remarked to Vanity Fair:

Tom Ripley is a part of our consciousness. Almost 70 years after Highsmith created him, contemporary figures are still being compared to him. He won’t go away."

He is described as a sociopathic gentleman who spends most of his time in gardening, studying languages or painting. This is funded by a stolen inheritance, as well as some amount from the Buckmaster Gallery.

Additionally, his wife's allowance from her affluent father also serves to support him in his designs. He is said to be polite and friendly, despite being sociopathic, and has been known to harbour a distate for people lacking these qualities.

More about the character Tom Ripley

As previously indicated, the upcoming series will follow a wealthy businessman who pays Tom Ripley to bring Dickie (the name of the businessman's son) home from Italy. However, the character obsession with Dickie's debonair lifestyle intensifies as he is infuriated by Dickie's conflicted feelings for Marge.

Here, Andrew Scott's character starts to play a deadly game to suit his ends, which takes up the majority of the book, and, as one might assume, the television series.

His story, as such, has garnered a cult following over the years. Along with his career in criminality and serial killing streak, he is characterized by a tragic backstory. As a Boston native, he was born in the year 1937 and orphaned at the age of five after his parents perished in Boston Harbour.

He was then reared by Aunt Dottie, who happened to be a cold, spiteful woman who often insulted him.

As a youth, he unsuccessfully sought to flee to New York City from his aunt's house before finally settling there at the age of 20.

Here, his career as an actor did not bear fruit. Hence, the hapless man became a scam artist later, employing his skills in forgery, lying, and impersonation to great success.

What is Tom Ripley's height?

In the original series of books, Tom is described as being over six feet tall, however, it is too soon to say whether the upcoming Netflix show shall preserve his physical stature.

His height in the books is designed to make him come off as a strong and intimidating figure, with a tall and looming presence.

However, the character in the upcoming Netflix series likely shares the same height as that of his actor, which places him at around five feet and six inches.

Who is Tom Ripley's partner?

Readers met Ripley's partner in Ripley Under Ground, a novella set in summer 1968. In this story, he has settled into a life of luxury and ease, after he married Héloïse Plisson. Plisson is introduced to us as an heiress who harbors suspicions about how he has earned his wealth.

However, realizing that ignorance is bliss, she does not pry or want to know. In the same book, the character accompanied Plisson on a honeymoon.

The adaptation is set to take the form of a new limited series which premieres on April 4, starring Scott. The series is set to have eight episodes.