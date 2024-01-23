Netflix's Ripley: Release date, cast, trailer, and everything we know so far

Ripley, Netflix’s series-take on the 1955 novel, titled The Talented Mr. Ripley, by Patricia Highsmith, is scheduled for an April 2024 release.

The psychological thriller had a previous on-screen version in the 1999 movie based on the same story. While the movie had proved a commercial success, the upcoming Netflix series may be an artistic one too, given that the complete series is in black and white.

The series stars Andrew Scott in the titular role, which was done by Matt Damon in the movie. While the movie was star-studded with names like Jude Law, Cate Blanchett and Gwenyth Paltrow, the series boasts Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning in the supporting cast.

Announced in 2019, the series has been created, written and directed by Steven Zaillian, who pitched the idea to the production company Showtime. Though initially slated to arrive on Showtime, it moved to Netflix in February 2023.

Besides Showtime Networks, the other production companies involved with the series are Endemol Shine North America and Entertainment 360 Filmrights.

Netflix’s Ripley: Where and when to watch

Andrew Scott as Ripley in different scenes (Image via Netflix)

As mentioned before, although the series was initially meant for Showtime Network, it will be released on Netflix as a Netflix Original.

The date of release is Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 8 am GMT. Netflix makes it a point to drop all its Originals at midnight, 12 am PT. As such, the timing in some of the other regions is as mentioned below.

Hawaii Time 9 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Pacific Time 12 am on Thursday, April 4, 2024 Central Time 2 am on Thursday, April 4, 2024 Eastern Time 3 am on Thursday, April 4, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 8 am on Thursday, April 4, 2024 Central European Time 9 am on Thursday, April 4, 2024 UAE Time 11 am on Thursday, April 4, 2024 Indian Standard Time 1.30 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2024 South Korea Time 5 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2024 Australian Eastern Standard Time 6 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2024

The cast and plot of Netflix’s Ripley

Dakota and Flynn are in the supporting cast. (Image via Netflix)

The titular role is played by Andrew Scott, an Olivier-winning actor, who was recently seen in The Last of Us, besides Fleabag and Sherlock.

He's supported by Dakota Fanning of The Equalizer and The First Lady fame. Dakota is portraying the character of Marge Sherwood, Dickie Greenleaf’s girlfriend. Dickie will be portrayed by Johnny Flynn of Emma and Lovesick fame.

Some of the other finalized cast include John Malkovich, Eliot Sumner, Margherita Buy and Maurizio Lombardi, but the roles portrayed by these actors are not yet known.

Expand Tweet

Netflix’s description of the plot reads:

“Scott’s Tom Ripley is a grifter scraping by in early ‘60s New York. He’s hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man’s dilettante son, Dicki Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home.”

The synopsis teases the drama in the plot as follows:

“Accepting the job is Tom’s first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.”

As is understood from the synopsis, Tom is forced to accept the given job due to his dire situation.

However, when he meets the charming playboy Dickie, the new world of the rich opens up before Tom. Tom, no stranger to fraud, may get into more in this tempting world than he can handle.

Other snippets about Netflix’s Ripley

As the trailer footage for the show released on Monday, January 22, 2024, shows, the series is in black and white. While Patricia wrote a series of novels on the titular character, it's not known how many of the books are being incorporated in the upcoming series.

However, the first novel, The Talented Mr Ripley, is expected to be part of the series. While there's no news about a renewal for a second season, there may be enough content for the same.

Watch out for Ripley scheduled to drop on Thursday, April 4, 2024, on Netflix. Meanwhile, catch the recently released trailer for the same.