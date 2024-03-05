Netflix's Ripley trailer breakdown: 3 things we learned 

Ripley is an upcoming series on Netflix starring the talented Andrew Scott (known for Sherlock, Fleabag, and All of Us Strangers). The series is classified as a psychological thriller and is based on The Talented Mr. Ripley series of novels by Patricia Highsmith.

Set to premiere on April 4, 2024, Netflix released an all-new trailer for Ripley that offers a glimpse into what can be expected from the upcoming series. While the trailer does not give anything away from the plot, it features Andrew Scott in a stunning new avatar.

The official synopsis of the series, as per Netflix, reads:

"Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home.

"Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The drama series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels."

Read ahead for the key takeaways from the latest trailer for the upcoming series.

3 Key Takeaways from Netflix's Ripley Trailer

1) The series will be based in black-and-white

The latest trailer begins with some striking black-and-white images. Set in 1960s Italy, the trailer features close-up shots as well as pictures from the streets of Italy, implying that Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) is a difficult person to find.

Directed by Academy Award-winning director Steve Zaillian (The Irishman, The Night Of), the series not only promises an exciting plot but also a stunning visual masterpiece. As per the trailer, the series also features documentary-styled interviews where many characters talk about Tom's dubious character.

2) The series features a stellar cast

The Netflix series features Andrew Scott as the titular character, Tom Ripley. The series also features other talented cast members such as Johnny Flynn (EMMA.), Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Eliot Sumner (The Gentlemen) in prominent roles alongside Scott.

Flynn portrays Richard "Dickie" Greenleaf in the upcoming Netflix series. Richard is Herbert Greenleaf's wealthy and spoiled son, who flees to Italy and captures Tom's interest.

Sumner plays Dickie's acquaintance, who soon begins to question Tom's intentions, while Fanning portrays Dickie's best friend and love interest, Marjorie "Marge" Sherwood. The cast also includes John Malkovich, Margherita Buy, and Maurizio Lombardi.

3) Fans will see Andrew Scott in a fresh new role

Andrew Scott at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards (image via Getty)

Andrew Scott has played a diverse range of roles over the years, putting in some memorable performances. He plays the titular role of Tom Ripley in the upcoming Netflix series.

In early 1960s New York, Tom is a grifter barely making ends meet. A wealthy businessman hires him to go to Italy and try to talk to his son, Dickie Greenleaf.

After arriving in Italy, Tom is captivated by Dickie's opulent lifestyle and soon develops an obsession with him. This fixation turns dark when Tom, expecting rejection from Dickie and feeling betrayed, takes a dark turn motivated by his desire for a life of luxury.

The Netflix adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel is set to premiere on the streaming service on April 4, 2024.