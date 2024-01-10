"Oopsie!": Julianne Moore leaks Andrew Scott's secret Instagram account in her recent story

Julianne Moore recently took to Instagram on January 10 and allegedly leaked Andrew Scott's private social media handle. She shared a picture on her story of herself and Andrew posing for a picture at the 81st Golden Globes and tagged the account @irmcas in it. The account features Andrew Scott's name and currently has about 366 followers.

A Reddit user, @Fauxmoi took a screenshot of the Instagram story in question and posted it online.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards was hosted by comedian Jo Koy and was held at The Beverley Hilton on January 8. While several incidents from the award ceremony went viral online, Moore's Instagram story is currently the talk of the town.

Several individuals took to Reddit to react to the Hannibal actress allegedly revealing Andrew Scott's private account.

Netizens react as actress allegedly reveals Andrew Scott's private account (Image via @The_Tarnished_One/Reddit)

"Such a mom thing to do": Netizens react to Julianne Moore's Instagram story

Expand Tweet

After @FauxMoi posted a screenshot of Moore's Instagram story featuring Andrew Scott on Reddit, netizens took to the comment section to express their opinions. While some found it funny that Julianne Moore seemingly shared Scott's private Instagram account, others believed that it was a "mom thing to do."

Netizens also felt sorry for Scott, who they assumed would have been flooded with notifications after the story went viral. Some also wondered what goes on on celebrities' private Instagram accounts. One Reddit user also mentioned that Scott's account was not a secret as his stylists had allegedly been tagging him on social media for a while now.

Netizens react to Moore's Instagram story (Image via Reddit/@Dependent_Room_2922)

Netizens react to Moore's Instagram story (Image via Reddit/@Sohla_Deckerstar29)

Netizens react to Moore's Instagram story (Image via Reddit/@JerrisHat)

Netizens react to Moore's Instagram story (Image via Reddit/@tymrx)

Netizens react to Moore's Instagram story (Image via Reddit/@Sudden_Clementine872)

Julianne Moore attended the award ceremony with her husband, Bart Freundlich, and donned a strapless Bottega Veneta Ballgown with a scoop neckline. She paired the dress with a Cartier necklace, which was shaped like a snake and featured a diamond scale texture.

Expand Tweet

Julianne Moore was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film May December. However, Da'Vine Joy Randolph emerged victorious in this category for her role in The Holdovers. The other stars nominated for this award included Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Jodie Foster (Nyad), and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn).

Andrew Scott was nominated for an award in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama category for his role in All of Us Strangers. However, Cillian Murphy took home the award for his role in Oppenheimer. Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (Rustin), and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) were nominated in this category.