The Watchers first trailer gives a glimpse at another twisted M. Night Shyamalan world

The Watchers is an upcoming horror film from director Ishana Night Shyamalan. This is the feature directorial debut of M. Night Shyamalan's daughter Ishana, who has previously directed the television series Servant.

The film is based on a novel of the same name by author A.M. Shine and is all set to be released in theaters on June 7, 2024. Ishana is following in the footsteps of her father, who is known for directing some of the most critically acclaimed horror and thriller films, such as The Sixth Sense (2001) and Knock at the Cabin (2023).

New Line Cinema (a part of Warner Bros.) launched the first trailer for The Watchers on February 27, 2024, which provides a glimpse into what can be expected from the upcoming horror flick. The film, starring Dakota Fanning as the protagonist, is a supernatural horror flick that is touted similar to M. Night Shyamalan's film Knock at the Cabin.

The Watchers trailer - An ominous tone runs throughout the trailer, keeping viewers guessing about the story

Ishana Night Shyamalan's debut feature film, The Watchers, finally released its trailer, and it is spooky. The trailer begins with vinyl being played on a record player, which commences the eerie soundtrack running for the rest of the trailer.

The trailer then shows Dakota Fanning's character, Mina, sitting desolately inside a room with a large mirror. She is in the room with three other people who all appear to be trapped. None of them know why they are there, except that they are trapped and watched by someone every night.

The eerie premise is followed by the on-screen caption:

"You can't see them, but they can see you"

The trailer goes on to show snippets from the film, focusing on a perplexed Mina and scenes from a grim forest where people seem to get trapped. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes “The Watchers,” written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night."

As per the book, the protagonist, Mina, is traveling across the Western Irish countryside, where she gets stuck after her car breaks down. A strange woman persuades her to take shelter at a bunker, where she gets trapped along with three strangers. The film's plot follows Mina's journey and whether she makes it out alive.

The Watchers cast

Dakota Fanning will play the lead in the upcoming film (image via Getty)

The trailer for the film also revealed details about the cast. Dakota Fanning plays the protagonist, Mina. Joining her are Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouere.

The film will feature a limited number of characters, as seen in the trailer, and focuses on the story of the four characters shown in the trailer, with details about the watchers in the film kept under wraps.

The Watchers is set for an international premiere on June 5, 2024. It will be released across theaters in the US on June 7, 2024.