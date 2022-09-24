Who is Andy Detwiler? YouTuber 'Harmless Farmer' dies at the age of 54 

On September 21, at the age of 54, YouTuber Andy Detwiler passed away. He was commonly known as the 'Harmless Farmer'.

When Andy Detwiler was just four years old, he was involved in an accident that resulted in the loss of both of his arms. Andy, who had about 130,000 followers on his YouTube channel, gained recognition by using his feet to complete various tasks.

Corn Warriors @cornwarriorstv We are sad to say, Andy Detwiler (Harmless Farmer) has passed away. He was an incrediblly bright spirit and impacted many lives very deeply with his message of joy and staying positive through adversity. We would like to officially make him an “Honorary Corn Warrior”. RIP Andy We are sad to say, Andy Detwiler (Harmless Farmer) has passed away. He was an incrediblly bright spirit and impacted many lives very deeply with his message of joy and staying positive through adversity. We would like to officially make him an “Honorary Corn Warrior”. RIP Andy https://t.co/1pmVVCIFeC

The YouTuber trained himself to use his feet for a number of necessary tasks, including eating and driving. Anyone who visited Andy's YouTube channel was consistently left wondering how the skilled farmer was able to utilize his feet for so many different activities.

Fans were moved by Andy's life and motivated by his determination to overcome the challenges he faced on a daily basis.

Andy Detwiler launched his YouTube channel in November 2018

Andy Detwiler had been a farmer all of his life, working the fields with his father Tom, and his uncle John. He was able to travel and use inspirational speeches to spread his message of "Never Give Up". He received support and admiration from viewers all around the world on his YouTube channel.

Andy was a Champaign County Fair Board member, belonged to the Champaign County Farm Bureau and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana.

He loved to collect numerous things, including Oliver tractors, but his favorite pastime was hanging around with his loved ones. Andy made the decision to launch a YouTube channel in November 2018, where he gained the nickname "Harmless Farmer."

On his channel, he walked his viewers through his daily routine while doing what he loved - farming and raising a family.

Andy's website read:

“When you want to do something, you're going to figure it out, and that’s what I’ve done all my life is figure stuff out.”

Andy Detwiler explained how he lost both of his arms in his 2019 video titled The Day It Happened. On July 18, Andy, then a young child, accompanied his father and grandfather as they handled farming duties.

Andy eventually reached into the auger hopper as the grownups were weeding. According to his mother, her son accidentally put one arm in it, and it dragged the other arm in. The YouTuber was badly hurt as the equipment went out of control.

Andy had to have his arms amputated after being transported to the hospital. He claimed that he was awake for the entire duration of the horrifying incident.

Andy was able to create a successful and joyful life for himself despite the challenges of growing up without arms, and his tale inspired countless people.

Amber Hillman @SuperbCupcake #farmer #inspiration On Sept. 21, 2022, Andy Detwiler aka Harmless Farmer on YouTube passed away. Such a great loss to our community, Farming and YouTube world. RIP Andy Detwiler. #harmlessfarmer On Sept. 21, 2022, Andy Detwiler aka Harmless Farmer on YouTube passed away. Such a great loss to our community, Farming and YouTube world. RIP Andy Detwiler. #harmlessfarmer #farmer #inspiration

Andy Detwiler published a video in April 2021 notifying his followers of his cancer diagnosis. In the video, Andy, who was joined by his wife and daughter, discussed the difficulties he faced, including swallowing meals. He then revealed that he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2020.

On September 21, 2022, at 7:20 am, at Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital, Andy Detwiler breathed his last. According to his obituary, memorial donations can be sent to the Cancer Association of Champaign County at PO Box 38125 in Urbana, Ohio, 43078.

