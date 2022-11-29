In 2006, Angela Dawn Fowler, a divorced Spartanburg County mother-of-three, conspired to have her disabled ex-husband Richard Fowler killed. It was a murder inspired by a conspiracy fueled by deception, greed, and a twisted love affair.

According to sources, Dawn Fowler enticed a married local pastor named Robert Lee Heydman, with whom she was having an affair, by feeding him lies and convincing him to get rid of the expendable ex-husband. She eventually pleaded guilty to plotting the murder, securing a shorter sentence for herself, with Heydman taking the fall for the murder and getting sent to prison for life.

Oxygen's Snapped is scheduled to revisit the beating murder of Richard Fowler in a plot orchestrated by the mother of his children and former wife Angela Dawn Fowler in the re-air of Season 18 episode 8 titled Dawn Fowler on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:00 pm ET. The episode's synopsis reads:

"A church congregation is shocked when a deadly home invasion turns out to be part of a scandalous web of sex, lies and greed."

Angela Dawn Fowler was sentenced to 13 years in prison in October 2008 for plotting her ex-husband's murder

Two years after Richard Fowler was brutally murdered, his ex-wife and mother of his three kids, Angela Dawn Fowler, 38, was sentenced to a 13-year prison term for plotting with an alleged lover from church to kill the disabled man. She pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in connection with the murder and offered testimony against her accomplice Robert Lee Heydman, who was given a life sentence.

In December 2006, victim Richard Fowler's body was discovered at his home on Goblers Knob Road, near Upper Valley Falls Road, in a pool of blood, still in bed. Angela Dawn Fowler, who was living with her ex-husband and children at the time of the incident, although they had been divorced for six years, made a 911 call to report a possible burglary in progress.

Authorities noticed that nothing had been touched or stolen, which made it obvious that the incident was far from a home invasion. Moreover, there were no signs of a break-in. Officers questioned Angela Fowler after discovering Richard's body, who eventually admitted to being a part of the murder plot as the mastermind and pleaded guilty.

It was alleged that Dawn Fowler enticed Heydman into carrying out the murder for her and left the house door open for him to enter on the morning Richard Fowler was slain. Richard Fowler, who reportedly had a back injury, had obtained a worker's compensation payout, which allegedly acted as a motive for the murder

During the sentencing, interviews with Fowler's daughters, who recounted domestic abuse cases, including one instance in which a knife was used as a threat, were taken into consideration. Angela Dawn Fowler received two concurrent sentences. She was ultimately given a 13-year sentence. Fowler will also be placed on probation for five years after her release from jail.

Snapped airs on Monday, November 28, at 7:00 pm ET on Oxygen.

