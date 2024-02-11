Who is Angelina Mango? All about the first woman to win Sanremo 2024 since 2014

Italian singer, Angelina Mango made history on Saturday, February 10, when she became the first woman since 2014 to win the the Italian Song Festival, Sanremo, at the 74th Festival di Sanremo. Mango emerged victorious because of her track La Noia. The Maratea, Basilicata native is a relatively new face in the industry, having released her first single, Va tutto bene in 2020.

The competition was hosted by the famous Italian television and radio presenter, Amadeus, and popular Italian television presenter, singer, and comedian, Rosario Fiorello. It took place in five stages over five nights, culminating in Mango's victory. This means that the 22-year-old will represent Italy at this year's Eurovision.

Angelina Mango will represent Italy at Eurovision

Angelina Mango became the first woman in the last 10 years to win at the event after Arisa emerged victorious in 2014 for her track Controvento. Eurovision 2024 is set to be held in Malmö, Sweden on May 8, and this year's Sanremo winner, Mango, will represent Italy.

She a native of Basilicata and was born in April 2001 to the late Italian singer and songwriter, Giuseppe Mango and Laura Valente, a popular Italian musician. The former died in 2014 due to a cardiac arrest while performing at a concert, as per Billboard.

Angelina Mango stepped into the Italian music scene with the release of her debut single, Va tutto bene in 2020, which was followed by her debut EP, Monolocale. 2021 saw the young artist opening for veteran Italian musicians, Giovanni Caccamo and Michele Placido at their Parola Tour before performing at that year's Milan Music Week.

The very next year, Angelina Mango signed a record deal with Sony Music and went on to perform at the Concerto del Primo Maggio, where she won the Live Award. She then took the stage during the 22nd edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi. She won in the singing category and was announced as the runner-up of the show overall.

In 2022, the artist released three singles, Formica, Walkman, and Rituali. The very next year, she was certified triple platinum for her single, Ci pensiamo domani, which peaked at no. 7 on the Italian charts. In the same year, her single Che t'o dico a fa also went Platinum and peaked at no. 2 on the charts.

In May 2023, Angelina Mango released her second EP, Voglia di vivere, which was certified gold and ranked in second place on the charts.

She then made headlines with the performance of her latest single La noia, after which, she was named the winner of the 74th Festival di Sanremo.

Billboard quoted Mango, who in a press conference on the day after the competition, said:

"I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect anything of what happened."

She added:

"I was able to live every moment without too much pressure. I received a lot of strength from people and I had the best week of my life."

The winner of the final night of Sanremo is calculated by adding 33% of the votes from the press jury, 33% of the votes from the radio jury, and 34% of the votes from televoting, as per Eurovision.

