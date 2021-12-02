Who is Angie Ragan from ‘Next Level Chef’? Contestant gives her culinary talent’s credit to grandmother

FOX’s new show, Next Level Chef, welcomes Angie Ragan as one of the 15 contestants of the competition series. She will be seen competing for the title on the show led by Gordon Ramsay.

Although she is a part of the “home cooks” team, Ragan is a private chef by profession. She gives credit for her culinary talent to her grandmother.

Ragan mentioned the same on her website, Salt By Angie. It reads:

“I credit my grandma and my family, for my love of fine cuisine and flavor! As well as just how important a meal can be for friends and family. One of my earliest memories is being on the counter of my grandma’s restaurant.”

All about Angie Ragan's “Salt By Angie”

Salt By Angie is a website owned by Ragan that provides services to those who need private chef or catering services. The company’s site also sells customized T-shirts and has a menu ranging from appetizers to desserts, along with its pricing.

Through Salt By Angie, the Next Level Chef promises to provide high-end service. Although she is not a trained chef, she has been cooking all her life. In 2019, Ragan decided to launch her brand and turn into a private chef.

Ragan’s story on the website reads:

“I combine that with my love for having and giving finer things and my desire to provide high-end service. I’ve been cooking my entire life but turned it into a profession years ago. I have developed my style and recipes through life, education (not classically trained in a culinary institution), and lots of practice.”

‘Next Level Chef’ contestants and judges

The trailer of Next Level Chef featured a few glimpses of the contestants who seemed pretty tense. They will clearly be under pressure when they have a judge and host like Ramsay who has a reputation for yelling at participants.

In addition to Ramsay, Next Level Chef also features top-grade culinary experts Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

The official synopsis of the competition series describes how the unique set has been created.

“NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen.”

The contestants of the reality show include Ragan, Amber Rebold, Roice Bethel, Courtney Brown, Devonnie Black, Gary Marandola, Kenny Everett, Reuel Vincent, Sergio Steele, Ae Southammavong, Zachary Adams, Stephanie “Pyet” Despain, Mariah Scott, Tricia Wang and Jonathan Harrison.

Next Level Chef premieres Sunday, January 2, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

