Who is Amber Rebold from ‘Next Level Chef’? Contestant once struggled from eating disorder

Gordon Ramsay’s new show, Next Level Chef, is all set to feature 15 culinary artists who will compete to win the title and a cash prize of $250,000. One such contender is Amber Rebold, a home cook with a troubled past.

Going by her social media profile, it will be difficult to believe that Rebold’s life has not always been shiny and happy. In an Instagram post, uploaded on February 26, the Next Level Chef contestant confessed some “uncomfortable truths” about her life.

The home cook, who is also a foodie, had an eating disorder for 10 years and has still not fully recovered. The list also included that she had been “suicidal” for a year, her birth father left when she was young and she can never give birth because of an illness that her ex gave her.

Amber Rebold showcases culinary talent on Instagram

The 33-year-old Texas native didn’t receive any culinary training, but worked her way toward being excellent in the kitchen. Rebold has a social media page, “ambermadewhat,” where she posts photos and videos of her home cooked meals.

The bio on the Instagram page reads:

“Not 'trained', but knows damn well what tastes good.”

The Next Level Chef participant is also a philanthropist who likes to help society and work toward the welfare of animals. She is also a cat owner who recently rescued a kitten from a shelter.

She is close to her family, especially her niece and nephew and often shares their pictures on Instagram.

When will ‘Next Level Chef’ air?

The first season of Next Level Chef is all set to premiere Sunday, January 2, 2022, on FOX network. Ramsay will bring a whole new format to the show, especially to the set.

With a three storey kitchen, each floor will be categorized, for example, separate floors will be assigned to home cooks, social media chefs and private chefs.

The contestants have to create magic through their culinary skills and go through extremely difficult challenges under immense pressure. While Ramsay is enough to make the participants sweat, two other judges, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington, will be hovering over their shoulders as well.

Next Level Chef’s contestants are Rebold, Roice Bethel, Angie Ragan, Courtney Brown, Devonnie Black, Ae Southammavong, Kenny Everett, Reuel Vincent, Sergio Steele, Zachary Adams, Gary Marandola, Stephanie “Pyet” Despain, Jonathan Harrison, Mariah Scott, and Tricia Wang.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider