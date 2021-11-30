Who is Ae Southammavong on ’Next Level Chef’? Contestant once confronted her "white boss”

Next Level Chef is a new cooking competition series that is set to premiere soon on FOX. It is Gordon Ramsay’s show where 15 talented contestants will prove their cooking skills in unique challenges.

One such aspiring participant is Ae Southammavong, who is super excited to be part of Next Level Chef.

Apart from being an extraordinary cook, she is also an influencer on social media platforms. Her Instagram profile reads “magician,” “immigrant content,” and “350K+ TikTok” followers. She also owns a webpage that encourages people to "fight for immigration."

The Next Level Chef contestant has two Insta pages — Stir Fry Master and Twerking Tastebuds — that include posts regarding new dishes, especially Southeast Asian cuisine.

Ae Southammavong shares her culture through food

Before becoming an all-time cook, Southammavong had a day job, but she was treated unfairly in the workplace. The Lao native, whose full name is Phonephimon Ae Southammavong, had enough one day, so she gathered all courage and confronted her boss before quitting the job.

The morning she decided to leave her day job, Southammavong made the announcement on her Insta-story.

Speaking about her decision, the Next Level Chef participant said:

“I find out that I was blatantly being treated unfairly in the workplace. I had a choice to either accept the treatment or stand up for myself. Being the stubborn and tenacious Lao woman that I am, I confronted my white boss and told him to f*** off!”

Southammavong added:

“Little did I know, it would be the beginning of the most passionate and adventurous transition of my life! I now wake up happy and excited to live; I cook and host parties and listen to crime podcasts all day long!”

The influencer currently lives in San Diego, CA, and is part of several online pages. One of them is Vekonda, in which her bio reads:

“I love everything about being Lao! I share our culture through food and cuss words! Lao people cuss each other out so passionately. There’s nothing like it!”

About ‘Next Level Chef’ premiere

Next Level Chef is the newest Ramsey show where the winner will receive a $250,000 cash prize and, of course, the title.

It will be hosted and judged by top-grade chefs Ramsay, Richard Blais, and Nyesha Arrington. Next Level Chef comes with a unique format and challenges to take place in a three-story building.

The reality cooking show is all set to premiere on January 2, 2022, on FOX TV.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar