Who is Anna Diop? Meet the actress who plays Aisha in Prime Video's horror film Nanny

Anna Diop portrays the lead role of an African immigrant named Aisha in Prime Video's latest horror film, Nanny. According to the trailer, the character lands a job as a nanny in New York City while trying to build a new, secure life in the US. However, her life turns into a nightmare, and she's soon forced to deal with some devastating realities.

Diop looks phenomenal in the film's trailer as she captures the numerous complex shades of her character with stunning ease. She is a prominent actress who has essayed quite a few memorable roles on shows such as Titans and The Messengers.

Anna Diop's dream of being an actress motivated her to move to New York City

Born on February 6, 1988, in Senegal, Anna Diop later moved to the US when she was six years old. She reportedly got into acting during her teenage years and shifted to New York City to fulfill her dreams of being in the entertainment industry.

Diop's first major role on television was in Everybody Hates Chris. In the show, she portrayed the character of Diedra, for which she received positive reviews from fans and critics. She later appeared in minor roles on various shows such as Touch, Lincoln Heights, and Whitney.

The Senegalese-American actress' first major film role was in Jane Weinstock's The Moment, wherein she essayed the character of Hawa. The movie stars Jennifer Jason Leigh in the lead role, along with Martin Henderson and Alia Shawkat, among many others, in key supporting roles. Her other film and TV acting credits include Message From the King, The Keeping Hours, Us, Greenleaf, 24: Legacy, and Bosch, to name a few.

Anna Diop's leading role in Nanny as Aisha is expected to be a major breakthrough in her career. She looks forward to establishing a new life in the US and works hard as she tries to bring her son, who's living in Senegal, to the US.

Nanny was released in select cinemas on November 23, 2022, and garnered mostly positive reviews, with praise majorly directed towards Anna Diop's lead performance, writing, and atmosphere.

In brief, about Nanny plot and cast

The plot of Nanny focuses on a Senegalese immigrant who's planning to build a new life in America and starts working as a nanny, after which her life takes a devastating turn. Here's Amazon Prime Video's official synopsis of the movie, according to their YouTube channel:

''In this psychological fable of horror, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) living in New York City.''

The description further states:

''Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together.''

Apart from Anna Diop, the movie also features actors like Morgan Spector, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Uggams, and many others in important supporting roles. Writer and director Nikyatu Jusu has previously made short films such as Suicide by Sunlight, Black Swan Theory, and Flowers, to name a few.

You can watch Nanny on Amazon Prime Video.

