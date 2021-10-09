Who is Anna Yinan Zhou? All about 'Project Runway' designer's clothing line ORAZ

Project Runway is returning with a new season to impress viewers with amazing collections by 16 new designers. Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth and Christian Siriano will be seen at the judges' panel.

The official synopsis of Project Runway reads:

“Aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges' panel.”

All set to mesmerize judges with her designs, Anna Yinan Zhou is one of the contestants who uses her creations as a weapon against gender inequality and racism.

Who is Anna Yinan Zhou?

Inspired by her sculptor father, Anna Yinan Zhou, who was raised in Shanghai, was always surrounded by art. Her love for fashion blossomed when she moved to the US.

After getting an art degree and working with brands like Marchesa, Zhou launched her own clothing line, ORAZ.

She founded her label during the time of the global pandemic. The 32-year-old designer’s creations mainly focus on dark, evocative and abstract aesthetic centers. Zhou has launched two seasonal collections till now and they were even featured in Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), a fashion trade journal.

About Zhou’s ORAZ

The Project Runway contestant’s fashion line, ORAZ, celebrates modern women who bravely express themselves via unique yet different silhouettes. The clothing brand produces ready-to-wear couture with a timeless and darkly romantic style.

The “About” page of ORAZ reads:

“Celebrating the Western fashion and the Eastern culture of China, the collections combine artisanal craftsmanship and details with abstract volumes and unique silhouettes to offer a contemporary take on femininity.”

Project Runway Season 19

On Project Runway season 19, Zhou will be seen competing with other talented designers — Caycee Black, Aaron Michael, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Sabrina Spanta, Shantall Lacayo, Meg Ferguson, Chasity Sereal, Octavio Aguilar, Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina, Bones Jones, Katie Kortman, Kenneth Barlis, Zayden Skipper, and Darren Apolonio.

The Emmy-winning show will also feature a few guest judges, including Christopher John Rogers, Wisdom Kaye, Gigi Hadid, Billy Porter, Andy Cohen, Taraji P. Henson, Jason Wu, and Karlie Kloss.

Meanwhile, Project Runway Season 19 premieres Thursday, October 14, at 9.00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the latest episodes on Peacock TV the next day.

