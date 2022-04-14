Who was Archie Eversole ? Tributes pour in as Atlanta rapper of 'We Ready' fame dies aged 37

Atlanta-based rapper Archie Eversole passed away on April 13 at the age of 37. Sources close to his family confirmed the news to local radio station Hot 107.9. However, the cause of death was not revealed.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III paid tribute to Eversole on Twitter and wrote:

“The man who gave us ‘We Ready, the greatest Game Day anthem ever, has passed away at 37 years old. Rest In Peace Archie Eversole. Prayers up to his family and loved ones.”

Following Eversole's death, a locker room video of football players singing We Ready was shared on social media.

Everything known about Archie Eversole

Archie Eversole was born on July 26, 1984, on a US military base in Germany. His father was in the US Navy, and his mother was a member of the US Army. Both were stationed in Germany.

Eversole was raised in the College Park section of Atlanta after his family returned to the US.

He was popular for his gold-selling debut album Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style and the single We Ready. The single sampled the 1969 Steam song, Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.

Eversole also released the United We Conquer theme for Major League Soccer club Atlanta United in 2018.

He recorded his debut album in 2002 at the age of 17, and it was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The recording artist specialized in lyrics that were violent or s*xually explicit. His rapping style was mostly Southern, but his influences were not from the Deep South.

Eversole's rhymes also owe a creative debt to the late Tupac Shakur and West Coast gangsta rappers like Dr. Dre, N.W.A., and Above the Law.

His net worth was estimated to be around $1.5 million at the time of his death.

Eversole was active on Instagram with around 7,000 followers. Although he was not in the studio, he frequently posted the best moments of his life on the social media app.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes to the rapper when people heard about his death.

More details surrounding the circumstances of Eversole's death are awaited.

