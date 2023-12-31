Who did Arlene Silver play on Days of Our Lives? All to know about the actor's role

Arlene Silver has appeared on the daily soap Days of Our Lives. Read to learn all about the role she portrayed. If you are not familiar with the name, Arlene Silver is the wife of the celebrated actor, comedian, and radio and TV presenter Dick Van Dyke, who at 97 years old is in full health and still pursuing a career. Although not an actress herself, Arlene has made a name for herself as a makeup artist in the entertainment industry.

So far, Arlene has worked in the art and makeup department of productions such as Carolina (2003), and Murder 101 (2006-2007). Nevertheless, the unconventional love between her and Van Dyke propelled her to international fame.

Who did Arlene Silver play in Days of Our Lives?

In a recent episode of Days of Our Lives, new and old fans witnessed a delightful surprise as Arlene Silver made a special appearance on the show. She took on the role of Officer Silver, one of the key characters in the episode's storyline. As Officer Silver, Arlene's task was to bring Dick Van Dyke's character, Timothy Robicheaux, into the scene.

Timothy made comments about Officer Silver's attractiveness, not realizing that she was played by his real-life wife.

If you missed the particular episode, Dick Van Dyke is introduced first as a John Doe with a hard case of amnesia. Nevertheless, his mind was still sober enough to quote Shakespeare as Officer Silver left the scene, saying, “Ah, she doth teach the torches to burn bright,” and humorously told Kayla, “You can add a broken heart to my ailments right now.”

Unfortunately, this was all that we saw of Arlene Silver on the show, while Dick Van Dyke remained for four episodes in total. Van Dyke's character, Timothy Robicheaux, is the real biological father of John Black (Drake Hogestyn). While on Days of Our Lives, Van Dyke's character Timothy met his newfound family, including his granddaughter Belle and grandson Brady.

Who is Arlene Silver?

Arlene Silver was born on the 21st of September 1971 in New York, USA. Arlene was living in the Bronx, where she finished high school and then moved to California for a University degree.

Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke (Image via NsSolovakia/X)

It is important to note that Arlene only had prior acting experience before her brief appearance on Days of Our Lives. She kicked off her career in 2003 by being a part of the art department of the comedy-drama film Carolina. Her name was becoming more popular in the industry, and in 2007, she got her first makeup artist credit, working on the film Murder 101: If Wishes Were Horses.

Some other productions on which she has worked include The Men of Delta Farce Salute the Troops, Mr. Chili: Too Hot for TV!. Nevertheless, her most prominent work is the makeup for the short film The Caretaker 3D, released in 2010, and the short video Merry Xmas in 2015.

How did Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke meet?

Arlene and Dick Van Dyke have had a long history before coming together on an episode of Days of Our Lives. The couple met in 2006 at the SAG Awards. Dick was the first to approach her. In an interview, he confessed that he never approached a stranger before Arlene, making her an exception.

He stated that he was stunned by her beauty. The two dated for six years before tying the knot on February 29, 2012. Van Dyke was 86 at the time, while Arlene was 40 years old. Despite the massive age difference, the couple is still going strong. They don't have children together, while Arlene is stepmother to Van Dyke's children from his first marriage, Christian, Barry, Stavy, and Carrie Beth.

While we are still determining if we will see Arlene Silver again on Days of Our Lives, the beloved soap opera is known for nurturing special events and adding special guest stars, so a surprise like this one is not completely excluded.