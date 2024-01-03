Who is Arthelais in Rebel Moon Part 1? Details of the fugitive explored

In Rebel Moon, Arthelais also known as Kora is a deeply complex character. Initially portrayed as an ordinary farmer in the peaceful village of Veldt, her life is marked by a traumatic past as a child of war. Born during the destructive reign of Regent Balisarius, Arthelais's life takes a dramatic turn when Balisarius invades her village. Despite killing her family, Balisarius spares and raises Arthelais.

Under his guidance, she becomes a formidable soldier, who is skilled in military warfare and tactics. Moreover, her brutal upbringing shapes her into a cold-blooded warrior. The film explores her transformation from a ruthless soldier to a character seeking redemption.

Exploring the origins of Kora in Rebel Moon

A still from the movie Rebel Moon (Image via Netflix)

Kora's origins in Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire are shrouded in mystery and darkness. Abducted as a child from a battlefield by Balisarius, who became her adoptive father, Kora was raised among Imperium soldiers. Excelling at the Academy Militarium, she later led Imperium forces in conquering other planets mirroring Balisarius' conquest of her planet.

Kora's life took a significant turn when she became the personal bodyguard of Princess Issa. This, in turn, developed a close relationship with the Royal Family. Kora witnessed Issa's miraculous abilities, like reviving a dead bird, which made her a believer in Issa's prophesied powers.

Furthermore, Kora's past is marred by the assassination of the royal family. It is an event that led her to flee the Imperium and go into hiding, due to which she eventually crash-landed on Veldt. However, her role in the royal family's assassination remains ambiguous. While she may have tried to protect them from Balisarius, who was responsible for their death, there are implications that she might have been complicit.

Despite her violent past and the shadow it casts, Kora's potential innocence and belief in Princess Issa suggest she might have played a role in Issa's survival.

What is Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire about?

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire is a sci-fi adventure action film that follows the story of Kora, a mysterious stranger with a past tied to a tyrannical regime. The film is set on a moon in the farthest reaches of the universe, where a peaceful settlement of farmers becomes the target of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble.

Kora, who crash-landed on this moon and started a new life among the farmers, becomes their only hope for survival. The plot unfolds as Kora is tasked with assembling a team of warriors to defend the people of Veldt against the invading forces of the Motherworld.

Moving forward, Kora's journey takes her across different worlds, where she recruits various characters. This newly formed group of revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one. As the story progresses, the film delves into Kora's true identity.

It is revealed that she was once a soldier in the Imperium army and a bodyguard to the king’s daughter, Princess Issa. However, disillusioned by the turn of events under the rule of Regent Balisarius, Kora deserted the army and sought refuge in the village of Veldt.

The movie features several twists and betrayals, notably from Kai, who initially appears to be an ally but later betrays the group for his gain. Furthermore, the climax sees a significant battle that sets the stage for a sequel.

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire is available to watch on Netflix.