Who is Athenna Crosby? All about the mystery woman last seen with Matthew Perry a day before his death

American-Canadian actor-comedian Matthew Perry passed away on October 28 in his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles, California. He was 54 years old at the time of his demise. As per media reports, he was found unresponsive in a hot tub by his assistant and was later pronounced dead by the Los Angeles Police Department. Sources cite that he succumbed to apparent drowning.

Five days after his death, the mystery “brunette” woman who was supposedly one of the last people seen with Matthew Perry before his death has come out and revealed her identity to TMZ.

Her name is Athenna Crosby, and she and Perry were seen grabbing lunch the day before that fateful Saturday. In fact, as per the New York Post, Perry’s reported lunch date with Crosby was his final public appearance.

Matthew Perry's "Number 1 girl" Athenna Crosby is a Venezuelan model and entertainment reporter

According to the New York Post, the mystery brunette last seen with Matthew Perry having lunch on October 27 at LA’s Hotel Bel-Air is a Venezuelan citizen named Athenna Crosby. As per her Instagram bio, she is a TV host, journalist, actress, and singer.

She is also a 25-year-old model and an entertainment reporter who identified herself to TMZ. She also added that their lunch date was not romantic but was simply two friends hanging out.

Athenna Crosby also stated that she met Matthew Perry through a mutual friend a few months ago, and their relationship was platonic. She also told TMZ that Perry was in “extremely good spirits” the last time she met him and even spoke “enthusiastically about the things that he had coming up in his life.”

Crosby even noted that Matthew Perry was “so happy and vibrant” when they hung out on Friday. She also claimed that the Friends star was excited about his ongoing weight loss journey and mentioned playing pickleball the following day. Interestingly, on the day of his demise, Perry did spend his morning playing pickleball for two hours, as per New York Post reports.

Apart from her conversation with the news outlet, Athenna Crosby also took to her Instagram Stories on November 1 and shared an image of the late actor with the text “Rest in peace, my friend” appearing on top. In addition, she wrote:

“I wasn’t going to speak about this but what I will say is I had the honor of knowing Matthew personally. I am so devastated from his death but felt it was in poor taste to talk about it publicly as the attention should not be on me but rather on him and his legacy.”

Athenna further added how she knew Perry to be “an extremely private person” and always respected that in their friendship. She wrapped up by saying that they were “indeed friends” and confirmed that she was one of the last people to meet and interact with him before he passed away.

Besides, Athenna also shared a glimpse of her copy of Perry’s 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing in which the following text appeared, most likely in Perry’s handwriting, “Theens, A Number One New York Times Best Seller for the Number 1 girl.” It was signed, “Matty.” She even encouraged her followers to “check out this amazing and inspiring book” and urged them to be kind to everyone no matter what as “everyone is simply trying their best.”

Crosby also urged people not to speculate about Perry’s death based on her statements. She added that he was on a “comeback” and deserved “more time on this earth.” Athenna also told Entertainment Tonight that Perry was excited about making a movie about his own life.

As of November 1, Matthew Perry’s initial toxicology reports indicate he did not die of fentanyl or meth overdose, reported the New York Post. However, a more in-depth investigation is currently ongoing and it may take several months to fully determine his official cause of death.