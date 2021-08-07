Who is Ben Youcef? All about Sandra Lee's new boyfriend after her split from Andrew Cuomo 

Former television chef and author Sandra Lee has traded a political scandal for a sun-soaked romance in France. The Food Network star was spotted with interfaith leader and film producer Ben Youcef after her split with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Lee and Youcef were spotted walking hand-in-hand in St. Tropez as her former partner became embroiled in sexual harassment allegations. The New York Governor and Sandra Lee met in 2005 in the Hamptons after both were separated from their spouses. Andrew Cuomo shares three daughters with his ex-wife Kerry Kennedy.

Sandra Lee and the Governor were in a 14 year relationship until they announced their split in September 2019. The two shared a joint statement regarding the split, saying:

"Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions, and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship. We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls. Our personal lives remain personal, and there will be no further comment.”

Who is Sandra Lee’s new beau?

The 55-year-old chef is dating Algerian interfaith leader and actor Ben Youcef, which is the first relationship since her split with Cuomo. Youcef claimed to have been discovered by Steven Spielberg in Munich. The actor played Guest Lead on Law & Order, CSINY, NCIS:LA and Chicago P.D.

Ben Youcef has also meddled in writing. He wrote and acted in The Algerian for which he went on to win best actor at the Downtown LA and London International Film Festivals.

Youcef speaks fluent Arabic and is the lead Arabic voice for Call To Duty, Medal Of Honor and X-Men: Apocalypse.

Philip Glass, the Oscar-winning composer, partnered with Ben at The Hollywood Bowl, where they performed the Call to Prayer in “Powaqqatsi.” Sandra Lee is rumored to have met Ben Youcef at a charitable function in Los Angeles this spring.

Sources told Page Six:

“He is as beautiful inside as he is outside – they make a gorgeous couple. They’re both extremely spiritual.”

Sandra Lee was spotted with a huge ring on her engagement finger but no information regarding the marriage has been revealed.

