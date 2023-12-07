Who did Benjamin Zephaniah play in Peaky Blinders? Character explored as British writer and actor dies aged 65 

The British poet and writer Benjamin Zephaniah has tragically passed away at the age of 65. The family has confirmed the news and stated that Benjamin Zephaniah died during the early hours of December 7, 2023. Additionally, in the statement, it was mentioned that the writer was diagnosed with a brain tumor just eight weeks ago.

The family said:

“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved Husband, Son, and Brother in the early hours of this morning the 7th of December 2023. Benjamin was diagnosed with a brain tumor 8 weeks ago. Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news."

Expand Tweet

Calling Benjamin “a true pioneer,” the family also stated:

“Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much. Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy”.

While Benjamin is known as one of the most popular writers, he is also famous for his role as Jeremiah "Jimmy" Jesus in Peaky Blinders. As the versatile actor, poet, and writer passed away, fans, family, friends, and colleagues were left devastated by the loss.

Expand Tweet

Benjamin Zephaniah appeared in 14 episodes of Peaky Blinders

Benjamin Zephaniah was a beloved actor and poet who gained popularity after he started appearing on Peaky Blinders in 2013. He was seen until 2022 in 14 episodes across six seasons. He received numerous awards and accolades for his portrayal of the beloved character Jeremiah "Jimmy" Jesus.

In Peaky Blinders, Benjamin Zephaniah was seen being friends with Thomas Shelby and also fought the war. Furthermore, he was also the father of Isiah Jesus in the series.

After making several appearances in the series throughout six years, Benjamin finally appeared on the show in Season 6, where he attended the funeral of the character Polly Gray.

Expand Tweet

As per the Birmingham Mail, Benjamin Zephaniah stated that his character of Jeremiah Jesus was based on a real person. As per the publication, Benjamin Zephaniah had claimed that a person named Jimmy Jesus lived in Birmingham during the 1920s, and he was a Jamaican soldier who fought in World War I.

Born in April 1958, Benjamin Obadiah Iqbal Zephaniah was raised in Handsworth, England. As per The Observer, Benjamin was diagnosed with dyslexia and was unable to read or write until he was 13 years old. However, he grew up to be a writer, and his novels like Face are extremely popular among readers.

At the same time, apart from Peaky Blinders, he was also seen in other TV programs like The Bill, The Comic Strip Presents, etc.

Expand Tweet

As the family grieves the death of the 65-year-old poet, social media users are also sharing tributes for the deceased, as his work was loved by many. However, at the moment, the family has not revealed the funeral and memorial service details.