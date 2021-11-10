Who is Bharti Shahani? Astroworld Fest goer's father says, "chances of survival are nothing"

Texas A&M University Senior, Bharti Shahani, was declared brain dead after she suffered an injury in the incident that happened at the Astroworld Festival. The news was confirmed by her family.

In a recent interview, Bharti Shahani’s family said that she is on a ventilator and they are thinking about what to do next.

ABC 13 Houston reported that Bharti Shahani attended the concert with her sister Namrata Shahani and cousin Mohit Bellani. However, all three of them got separated following the stampede and also lost their cell phones.

Pooja Lodhia @PoojaOnTV 22 year old Bharti Shahani is in critical condition after the #Astroworld music festival. 💔 She’s a senior at Texas A&M, and went to the concert with her sister and cousin. She’s still on a ventilator and her family is asking for prayers. 💔 abc13.com/astroworld-htx… 22 year old Bharti Shahani is in critical condition after the #Astroworld music festival. 💔 She’s a senior at Texas A&M, and went to the concert with her sister and cousin. She’s still on a ventilator and her family is asking for prayers. 💔 abc13.com/astroworld-htx… https://t.co/FGPhILvg3m

Namrata Shahani said that once they let go of her hand, the next they saw her was in the ER. Bharti Shahani was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital and given CPR while being taken there. Her family reported that she suffered several heart attacks.

Her parents immediately rushed to the hospital as soon as they heard the news. In an interview with ABC, her father, Sunny Shahani, said that according to the doctors, she has fewer chances of survival and asked everyone to pray for her. Namrata Shahani has also set up a GoFundMe page for her sister.

About Bharti Shahani in brief

For now, it is known that Bharti Shahani is a student of electronics systems engineering at TAMU and was graduating in the spring. She has also got herself a summer internship.

Bharti Shahani’s father said that she was supposed to take over the family business following her graduation. She was among those left injured in the stampede that took place at the Astroworld Festival.

Bharti Shahani's father said that she has fewer chances of survival, as stated by the doctors. (Image via KBTXRusty/Twitter)

The GoFundMe page set up by Namrata Shahani reads that Bharti is currently in the ICU fighting for her life, and everyone is praying for her quick recovery. The page has collected around $31,721 as of now.

The incident at the Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival became the victim of an incident where eight people were killed, and many others were left injured when the attendants ran towards the stage.

A few attendants said that there were several reasons why people could not get out of the crowd. A security guard, Darius Williams, also revealed recently that the staff was not good enough to handle such a massive crowd.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While many have decided to file a lawsuit against Travis Scott for organizing the event, he expressed his grief through Twitter over the incident on November 6.

Edited by Shaheen Banu