Who is Bill Burr married to? Comedian's wife flips off Donald Trump in viral video, sparks wild reactions

Bill Burr's wife, Nia Renee Hill, seems to have showcased her disdain for Donald Trump with two middle fingers. Donald Trump attended UFC 295 on Saturday, November 11, and was greeted with an abundance of cheers from UFC fans. One person in attendance who did not seem to be enjoying Trump's appearance was Bill Burr's wife, who allegedly greeted the former president with two middle fingers behind his back.

Nia Renee Hill and Bill Burr tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to two children. Nia is an actress and producer who was last seen in Bill Burr's 2023 Netflix comedy, "Old Dads". Nia's alleged reaction to Donald Trump did not sit well with many fans, who called her out for flipping off the president behind his back. However, some claimed that she was flipping off the camera.

Expand Tweet

Nia Renee Hill married Bill Burr in 2013 after nearly a decade of dating

Nia Renee Hill, albeit less popular than her husband, is an entertainer and industry veteran in her own right. She is the daughter of comedy manager Ben Hill and has worked as a talent coordinator on "The Chappelle Show," season 1 in 2003. The very same show that Bill Burr appeared in a year later.

That's not the only thing she has in common with her husband. Nia is a Massachusetts native, just like her husband, and an alumnus of Emerson College, graduating with a media arts degree in 2000. Burr attended the same college and graduated with a Radio degree in 1993.

Nia is an actor, writer, and producer who has appeared in numerous projects, including Drew Barrymore's "Santa Clarita Diet" and Bill Burr's animated series "F is for Family." She helms a production house called Tenderheaded Films and has released a short web series called "LOVE+TRUST." However, the company's website and social media handles have been inactive since 2012.

As revealed in a 2019 tweet, Nia met her future husband, Bill Burr, while working on the set of Collin Quinn's "Tough Crowd With Colin Quin," in which Burr appeared as a guest star. The couple dated for almost ten years before getting married in 2013. The duo now has two children, a daughter named Lola, born in 2017, and a son born in 2020.

Expand Tweet

Nia appears with Bill during his movie and show premiers and also appears on his "Monday Morning Podcast". She also co-created a YouTube series called "You Welcome!" along with Marcella Arguello. She also used to write feminist themes articles for XOJane.com before the site went defunct.

Netizens condemn Bill Burr's wife for attitude towards Trump

Donald Trump arrived at Saturday's UFC 295 with a special entrance. Fans were elated to see the former American president come down the tunnel and cheered him on as he took his ringside seat. Bill Burr and his wife, Nia Hill, were seated in the row behind Trump. Nia tilted her head quickly and brandished two middle fingers at Trump's back before immediately returning to her business.

However, it could also be possible that she flipped off the camera. A lot of Netizens were appalled by Nia's actions. People criticised her by claiming that Burr could do better and called her out for only flipping off Trump when his back was turned. Others opposed the narrative by claiming that she was looking at the camera. Here are a few reactions from the conservative handle, End Wokeness' tweet:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Trump and Burr were not the only famous faces in attendance at UFC 295. Dana White joined Trump in his entrance. The duo was flanked by singer Kid Rock and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Actor Jared Leto and mountaineer and athlete Jimmy Chin were also spotted in attendance.

Expand Tweet

The highlight of the evening was the Light Heavyweight championship bout, featuring former champion Jiří Procházka and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Alex Pereira won the fight with an elbow TKO in the second round.