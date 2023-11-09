Who is Judge Arthur Engoron married to? Dawn Marie Engoron's anti-Trump tweet controversy explained

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial in New York, is married to Dawn Marie Engoron. Recently, the judge’s wife made headlines after an X (formerly Twitter) account with the name Dawn Marie and the handle @dm_sminxs was exposed by conservative activist Laura Loomer, for posting anti-Trump tweets.

Along with a series of screenshots, Laura Loomer took to X to state that the account belonged to Judge Arthur’s wife Dawn Marie Engoron, who made posts including one containing the text, “F*CK TRUMP,” and another showing him in an orange prison uniform often worn by inmates in the USA.

A netizen slams Judge Arthur and his wife for anti-Trump propaganda. (Image via X/The_Trump_Train)

As soon as Laura Loomer’s post went viral, many called for a mistrial as they considered Judge Engoron to be biased against the former President.

However, Dawn Marie told Newsweek on Wednesday that the account was fake and did not belong to her.

“I do not have a Twitter account. This is not me. I have not posted any anti-Trump messages,” she noted.

Dawn Marie is Judge Arthur Engoron’s third wife

According to the Daily Mail, Judge Arthur Engoron has been married three times and has four children. His current wife’s name is Dawn Marie Engoron. As mentioned in a recent article by Daily Dot, Dawn Marie is a psychoanalyst and psychotherapist.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, in a September 27, 2023 article published by Bollywood Safar, over a month before the recent turn of events, Dawn Marie is mentioned as an expert in the field of mental health. Not only that but her current employer’s name was cited as Brain Mind Harmony, where she has been reportedly working as a professional psychotherapist since December 2021.

As per the Bollywood Safar article, her other roles included serving as a psychodynamic psychotherapy supervisor for 3rd and 4th-year residents at the Zucker School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry, The Zucker Hillside Hospital, and Northwell Health from July 2021.

Expand Tweet

Exploring the current controversy surrounding Judge Engoron’s wife

On Wednesday, far-right activist and Trump supporter Laura Loomer tweeted that she had discovered Judge Arthur Engoron’s wife Dawn Marie’s account on the social media platform, and shared screenshots revealing the account posting anti-Trump memes. In her tweet, Laura Loomer made a bunch of allegations against Dawn Marie.

Not only did she claim that she found her secret X account, but accused her of “posting attacks on Trump from her account @dm_sminxs as the trial is ongoing.”

“This is incredible bias…Nobody can actually say this is a fair trial,” she stated.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer claiming that the Judge Arthur's wife is anti-Trump. (Image via X/LauraLoomer)

She also claimed that from Dawn Marie’s alleged burner account, a picture of an old woman doing graffiti with the words “F*CK TRUMP” on a roadside wall was posted less than 24 hours ago.

Laura Loomer also accused the judge’s wife of photoshopping the former President’s image in an orange jumpsuit, attacking her during her Live show for exposing the “leftist” judge, and openly condemning Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba.

It is noteworthy that this was not the first time Laura Loomer claimed that Dawn Marie had a Twitter account dedicated to trashing Trump. Last month, she posted a tweet from the alleged account with the borrowed headline from Raw Story’s article that said:

“Pleading the 5th won’t save Trump family members in Judge’s Engoron’s courtroom.”

Loomer accuses Dawn Marie of influencing her husband. (Image via X/LauraLoomer)

According to Loomer, it was “one of the most damning” evidence of the judge’s bias, and she sought his recusal, and in turn a mistrial, stating that the whole thing was “truly unethical.”

In the wake of these allegations, Dawn Marie denied having a Twitter account as well as posting anti-Trump memes, via a statement issued to Newsweek.

So far, it has also not been confirmed whether the account making anti-Trump tweets indeed belongs to the judge's wife. As per Newsweek, the account has been turned private since the controversy.

Meanwhile, Republicans and right-wing activists have demanded a mistrial or dismissal of the case, on the grounds of the judge’s biases.

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Donald Trump for $250 million and charged him with “inflating his net worth by billions of dollars to obtain benefits such as better bank loans and reduced tax bills between 2011 and 2021,” as per Newsweek.

In September 2023, the attorney general also accused Trump, along with his sons, their businesses, and executives of committing fraud, such as falsifying business records, insurance fraud, and conspiracy claims during his other ongoing trials.

Expand Tweet

The civil fraud case in New York is now presided over by Judge Arthur Engoron. However, so far, Trump has maintained his innocence and claimed that prosecutors were targeting him for political gains of the opposition.

Not only that but Trump has gone on record to call the judge biased, and even described him as a “partisan,” during a press conference last month after he was put on a gag order by him.