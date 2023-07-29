Why did Kristen Doute get Jax Taylor’s therapist fired from Vanderpump Rules? Details explored 

Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor discussed Vanderpump Rules during the S**, Love, and What Else Matters podcast interview on Thursday.

In this segment, Kristen Doute explained why she was forced to fire Jax Taylor's therapist, who was also featured on the show, Vanderpump Rules.

Her reason was that she discovered that the therapist had been divulging details from the private sessions she had with the cast member of the show. In Doute's words:

“I was in Australia and I got a phone call from [Kristen] and [ex-girlfriend] Carmen [Dickman]. You were sitting in a bar and you overheard the therapist talking about me. It is therapy 101 that you don’t talk about your clients. It’s a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) law.”

Kristen Doute also added the following explanation:

“She was standing really close to us. I hear her say ‘Jax’ and so does Carmen. I look over and I immediately recognize her. She’s so wasted and comes up to us. I can’t remember what she said but she was just spilling the f—king tea. She was wasted and literally saying things that they would discuss during their session. Even though we knew, it was just so f—ked up.'”

Additionally, she explained how she immediately notified the show's producers about the whole incident, and that the therapist was fired as a result.

Here's Jax Taylor's take on therapy

In Kristen Doute's podcast conversation, Jax Taylor also mentioned that from the beginning he wasn't a fan of therapy and continues to feel the same way.

It was Taylor's idea to film the entire situation with therapy sessions during that time when the production asked him if he wanted a therapist or not. This is what Jax Taylor said:

“I decided after all the crap I got into [on the show] — and production came up to me — they asked, ‘Do you need to see a therapist on the show?’ Every TV show offers a therapist if you need it. I was like, ‘Why don’t we film it?’ And they were like, ‘Are you sure? It has to go through a whole legal thing.’”

After appearing on the reality show in 2013, Jax Taylor became quite prominent due to his relationship with Stassi Schroeder. Then in 2015, he started dating Brittany Cartwright, and the two moved in together. As a result, Cartwright also joined the show as a full-time cast member on November 7, 2016.

Following this, on August 21, 2018, the couple got engaged, and on June 29, 2019, they were married. The couple also has one child together named Cruz Michael Cauch.

It was in December 2020 when both cast members announced their departure from the show. When announcing their exit, they mentioned the following in their Instagram post:

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

Fans can watch all the episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo. In terms of season 11, filming has already begun, but no release date has been announced yet.