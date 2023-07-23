“Mean girls”: Vanderpump Rules fans slam Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder for comparing their breakups to "Scandoval"

Vanderpump Rules fans are not unfamiliar with cheating scandals and breakups. Throughout the history of the Bravo show, they’ve seen cast members cross over the thin line of trust and betray their partners.

However, the biggest and most talked-about cheating scandal was earlier this year when Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with her friend and co-star Raquel (Rachel) Leviss.

Lala Kent, who has been vocal about the issue ever since the news broke, recently appeared on the Straight Up with Stassi podcast, which is hosted by the former Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder. During the segment, the two spoke about the happenings of the shows and how the fans reacted to Scandoval. They drew parallels between how the public reacted when they were cheated on, respectively, and how Ariana Madix has been treated.

During the segment, Lala said that since people have often seen her “go off” during the show, they thought that Randel Emmett cheating on her was what she needed in order to be “humbled.”

Stassi echoed her thoughts and compared Jax cheating on her to Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana, stating that while people are “falling” at Ariana’s feet, they thought she deserved to get cheated on.

Fans were not too happy with the parallels being drawn during the podcast that aired earlier this week and slammed the Bravo celebrities by calling them “mean girls.”

Vanderpump Rules fans slam Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent as they compare their previous breakups with Scandoval

Lala said that people look at her like she deserves everything that happened between her and Randall Emmett and call her a homewrecker. She noted that while she’s done explaining the situation, she is looked at as the girl who “deserves certain things” because of how vocal she is.

"People have seen me for many years go off and so it’s looked at as “This was just humbling for you. You needed this," Lala Kent continued.

Stassi echoed her thoughts and related to them on a personal level. She noted that it was just like the first few seasons of Vanderpump Rules when Jax cheated. She added that he then cheated with Kristen “all of those little times.” She noted that people attributed Jax cheating on her because Stassi was “such a b*tch” and “deserved it.”

"Then you see somebody like Ariana get cheated on and the world falls to her feet. And it’s like “wait, hold on” a lot of us have been cheated on but we deserved it because we’re tougher?” Stassi added.

She noted that it’s “weird to watch people react to different women being cheated on differently. Lala Kent agreed with the former Vanderpump Rules cast member and called it “gross.”

Fans of the Bravo show took to social media to react to the podcast appearance and slammed the two celebrities, noting that they weren’t “fan favorites.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming season 11.