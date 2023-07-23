Ariana Madix and Brock Davies defend Scheana Shay as the Vanderpump Rules star faces backlash for allegedly forgiving Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming season 11 and some of the cast members are currently in Lake Tahoe to support Lisa Vanderpump’s latest establishment. While fans loved snippets of their trip on social media, one particular group picture did not sit well with them.

A fan uploaded a group picture with the cast of the Bravo show which showed Schena Shay standing next to Tom Sandoval and she was all smiles. Several fans took to social media to slam the cast member for allegedly hanging out with Tom and forgiving him. Soon after the backlash, Ariana Madix and Brock Davies took to social media to support Shay and clear the air.

Via Instagram stories, Ariana Madix wrote that Scheana was an amazing friend who took a photo with a fan for their birthday. Brock also expressed his views through stories and wrote that they were “caught in a moment with a fan.”

Vanderpump Rules cast members, Ariana, Brock, and Lana defend Scheana for picture with Tom Sandoval

Soon after the reality star started facing backlash for her pictures with Tom Sandoval, fans stormed Twitter with negative comments for the group picture. It showed Sandoval standing in between Scheana and Brock. Fans claimed that she had forgiven him for cheating on Ariana and that they were friends.

Queens of Bravo @queensofbravo #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/4dZ1cw7sJg Scheana is clearing the air about taking a photo with a fan next to Sandoval

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member also took to Twitter to defend herself. She noted that nothing was forgiven and that they were there for Lisa Vanderpump. This was followed by a few more tweets where Scheana stated that she was just doing her job and that she was posing in a photo for fans.

She said that she took photos "with strangers on the daily" and has her "arm bent up behind people."

"End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?" Scheana added.

On the same day, June 20, 2023, she posted an Instagram story with Lala Kent where the Vanderpump Rules celebrities discussed the incident. Scheana noted that she doesn’t know why she felt the need to defend herself for taking a picture. Lala chimed in and stated that it blew her mind and called the situation “stupid.”

Lala Kent took to Threads to defend the Bravo celebrity and told fans to leave Shay alone or else they would have to deal with her. Soon after that, Ariana Madix and Brock Davies also stepped in to defend Scheana.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend called Scheana an “amazing friend.”

"There’s been so many mean comments towards her for it and she was just doing something nice,” Ariana added.

She noted that they often try to stop for pictures and that it’s common for the whole cast to be in the picture, regardless of their individual differences. Brock Davies noted that they were caught in a moment and that it was hard not to reflect on the duality of “public life.”

He added that Vanderpump Rules is about “real people, real friendships” and real emotions that have been in the works for over 15 years.

“This isn’t just entertainment, it’s a part of our lives you’ve come to appreciate," Brock said.

Vanderpump Rules cast members defend Scheana Shay (Image via Instagram/@brock__davies/arianamadix)

Fans can stay tuned for more updates about Vanderpump Rules season 11 which is currently being filmed. However, the release date has yet to be revealed.