“Despicable”: Vanderpump Rules fans slam Rachel Leviss for leaving her dog Graham at an animal shelter 

Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss (formerly known as Raquel Leviss) has found herself at the receiving end of the internet’s wrath once again. The cast member, who is yet to join the rest of the cast for filming the upcoming season was recently spotted in Arizona while the rest were filming in Lake Tahoe.

However, fans saw a surprise guest join the cast during the trip, Rachel’s dog, Graham. James Kennedy took to social media to share pictures of the two being reunited after he and Rachel broke up.

Although fans were elated with James and Graham's reunion, they slammed Rachel for giving up Graham to an animal shelter. The infamous Vanderpump Rules cast member was branded as despicable and evil by the show's fans.

Rachel Leviss recently made the rounds on social media once again. On one hand, news of the cast member completing her time in a mental health facility started to make the rounds, on the other, fans spotted her dog, Graham hanging out with the rest of the cast members at Lake Tahoe.

Several publications reported that the Vanderpump Rules cast member dropped the pup off at a shelter due to behavioral issues after which the Vanderpump Dog Foundation intervened and placed Graham with James Kennedy.

Fans took to social media to slam Rachel for leaving her dog at the shelter without reaching out to Lisa Vanderpump or James Kennedy directly, who seemed more than happy to be a parent to Graham. This was not the first time that fans slammed her for being a negligent pet parent, as in season 10, fans witnessed the cast member wait for days to take Graham to the doctor when he wasn’t keeping too well.

Rachel’s parents gifted Graham to the Vanderpump Rules cast member back in the day when she was still with James Kennedy. However, when they broke up, Rachel denied Kennedy visitation rights.

Looks like the father and son are finally together as Graham joined the Vanderpump Rules cast in Lake Tahoe as the cast filmed a segment for Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant. James took to social media to share snippets of the reunion and wrote “I’ll take care of you forever and I love you.”

Scheana Shay slammed for allegedly hanging out with Tom Sandoval

Rachel isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star that is making the rounds on social media recently. Scheana Shay was recently critisized on social media for allegedly forgiving Tom Sandoval, as pictures of Lake Tahoe make the rounds.

Scheana has since then taken to social media to clarify that nothing has been forgiven and that it is her job to film with Tom. She further took to Instagram via her stories alongside Lala Kent where the two spoke about the group photo and noted that a fan wanted to get a picture clicked with them.

Stay tuned for more updates about season 11.