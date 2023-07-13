“THANK YOU”: Vanderpump Rules fans credit Raquel Leviss for Emmy nomination 

With the "Scandoval" involving Tom Sandoval cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with cast member Raquel Leviss, Vanderpump Rules season 10 made quite the headlines. The show has also reached an estimated 11.4 million viewers as of now, according to Variety. This was aided by the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion episode that addressed the cheating scandal as it made quite a splash.

The first part of the reunion reached more than 4.6 million viewers, making it Bravo's most-watched episode in nine years. Moreover, it was recently announced that this season of Vanderpump Rules has made it to the Emmy Awards.

"Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program" and "Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program" are the categories the show is nominated for. The Vanderpump Rules season 10 editor's panel includes Jesse Friedman, Tom McCudden, Ramin Mortazavi, Christian Le Guilloux, Paul Peltekian, Sax Eno, and Robert Garry.

Other shows that received nominations for "Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program" include Indian Matchmaking, RuPaul's Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and Welcome to Wrexham. As for the picture editing award, Deadliest Catch, Life Below Zero, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Welcome to Wrexham are competing.

Following this news, fans have been expressing their happiness on social media, even thanking Raquel Leviss.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 nominated for two Emmys: Fans' reactions explored

Social media is buzzing about this season due to the show's popularity and two Emmy nominations. These are some of the reactions made by Vanderpump Rules fans:

Drake @King_DrakeV



Please thank Sandoval and Raquel 🤣

Completely revitalized that series lol Vanderpump Rules getting Emmy nominated is Iconic lolPlease thank Sandoval and Raquel 🤣Completely revitalized that series lol #PumpRules Vanderpump Rules getting Emmy nominated is Iconic lol Please thank Sandoval and Raquel 🤣Completely revitalized that series lol #PumpRules

Kev (they/them/thueen) @kevgerhardt I hope the entire cast, crew, and people at Bravo have thanked Raquel and Sandoval for creating Scandoval and making Vanderpump Rules relevant again. Without them, none of them would have all these appearances, sponsorships or Emmy nominations #PumpRules I hope the entire cast, crew, and people at Bravo have thanked Raquel and Sandoval for creating Scandoval and making Vanderpump Rules relevant again. Without them, none of them would have all these appearances, sponsorships or Emmy nominations #PumpRules

Marvin 🎈 @mcrvin Raquel is the reason why Vanderpump Rules is nominated for an Emmy btw Raquel is the reason why Vanderpump Rules is nominated for an Emmy btw https://t.co/U6ArKPgHAO

nick @KlNGSJESTER vanderpump rules was at its lowest in terms of ratings, quality, and overall interest... she had no choice but to sacrifice her own image and save the show, which helped secure its first emmy nomination... raquel THE QUEEN YOU ARE!!! #PumpRules vanderpump rules was at its lowest in terms of ratings, quality, and overall interest... she had no choice but to sacrifice her own image and save the show, which helped secure its first emmy nomination... raquel THE QUEEN YOU ARE!!! #PumpRules https://t.co/tCRRDZaeHX

Vanderpump Rules Season 10: The cheating scandal

A cheating scandal in Vanderpump Rules season 10 broke out at the beginning of March 2023. Ariana Madix came out and talked about the affair during the season 10 finale. When she talked with Maloney and Shay during the finale episode, she revealed:

"I went with Tom to Tom Tom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz's. I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f---ing tell me what the f---? When did this start? She said, 'Right after the girls trip. She said they kissed.”

Additionally, Ariana Madix stated:

“Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom [Schwartz]. And he said, well, they actually f---ed in her car that night. And he didn't have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in. My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me. Angry. At me!"

The couple decided to end their relationship. As a result of their actions, Tom and Leviss apologized over social media. In his post on Instagram, Tom wrote:

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Later, in the three-part season 10 reunion episode, many things were discussed about the affair, including when it began, how long it lasted, and how it ended. At the moment, Ariana Madix is in a relationship with fitness trainer Daniel Wai.

Fans can watch all episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo.

