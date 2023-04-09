Who is Laura Loomer? Marjorie Taylor Greene clash explored amid reports of Trump hiring activist ahead of 2024 campaign

Former US president Donald Trump is potentially looking to hire right-wing journalist Laura Loomer for his 2024 presidential campaign, according to a report published on Friday, April 7, 2023, in the New York Times.

Following the alleged news, republican candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Twitter to warn Trump against hiring Loomer. Greene called her "mentally unstable and a documented liar" who "can not be trusted."

A Tweet by Marjorie Taylor Greene after the news (Image via Twitter/ @mygreene)

Laura Greene's congressional campaign page states that she is a conservative investigative journalist and activist. The 29-year-old graduated from Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, in 2015 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and minored in political science.

She was elected as the valedictorian and was also the president of College Republicans.

Laura Loomer is a self-proclaimed "pro-white nationalist"

According to the New York Times, Trump wanted Laura Loomer, who is of Jewish heritage, to be part of his 2024 election team despite her frequent Islamophobic comments and history of provocative remarks. She even proudly tweeted with the hashtag #proudislamophobe once.

Loomer gained fame in 2018 when she traveled the country to "investigate" Muslim candidates for office. During Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's first House run, Loomer showed up at her campaign event and harassed her, calling her "anti-American" and "anti-Jewish."

Following a series of tweets against Omar, the microblogging platform banned her in November 2018. In addition to Twitter, Lyft and Uber also banned the 29-year-old after she complained on social media about not being able to find a "non-Muslim" driver.

On her Congressional campaign page, Laura Loomer for Congress, Florida District 11, she proudly states:

"(She) was targeted by Left and Big Tech, and is banned on nearly every single social media platform, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Uber, Lyft, Uber Eats, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, Medium, TeeSpring, and even Chase Bank shut down her access to her online banking!"

The activist is also known for spreading misinformation during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. She also ran for Congress twice in the past but lost both times.

Laura Loomer slams Marjorie Taylor Greene, calls her a liar

Initially, Loomer shared some uncharacteristically mild tweets, asking Republicans not to "tear each other apart", especially during the Passover weekend.

However, after Greene and other Republicans spoke up against the New York Times article, a representative from Trump's campaign told the newspaper that Loomer was no longer going to be hired.

Loomer claps back against Greene (Image via Twitter/@LauraLoomer)

Loomer then lashed out against Greene in a series of tweets, calling her a liar and stating that her behavior was "not very Christain."

Sharing a video where the Republican representative was seen praising Loomer in 2018, the 29-year-old stated that she had proof of Greene promising to endorse her for Congress but changed her stance after "she made deals with McCarthy."

Laura also criticized Greene for not doing enough against Trump's rival Florida governor, Ron DeSantis.

Both women have previously been seen together and have praised each other.

Greene is yet to respond to Loomer's latest comments.

