Who is Billy Crudup? Naomi Watts announces wedding by posting a picture on social media

British actress Naomi Watts and American actor Billy Crudup have officially tied the knot. On June 10, the 54-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt picture of herself with her longtime partner where the duo can be seen posing in front of the Manhattan courthouse.

In the photo, captioned "Hitched," Billy Crudup can be seen smiling as he wrapped his arm around Watts while she looks at him lovingly, holding a bouquet of white flowers in her hand.

For her special day, Naomi Watts wore a white Water Lily Guipure Lace Maxi Dress from Oscar de la Renta, priced at $4,990. The dress is not featured in any bridal collection and has a bustier-style bodice and an A-line pleated skirt. While Crudup wore a navy suit without a tie.

The confirmation of their marriage comes after they sparked wedding rumors after they were spotted wearing matching rings and returning to their New York City apartment, as per the pictures obtained by Page Six.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have been together for six years

Born on July 8, 1968, Billy Crudup is a native of Manhasset, New York. He is one of the three kids of Thomas Henry Crudup III and Georgann. The 54-year-old graduated from the University of North Carolina and after completing his education, moved to New York to live with his brother Tommy, who was a publicist at the time.

He joined New York University and joined a theatre group called The Lab, where he performed musicals and plays. In 1994, he earned a Master's degree in Fine Arts.

Billy Crudup had his first big screen gig in the 1997 film, Grind, which was shot in 1994 but shelved for three years. In 1996, he starred alongside Jason Patric and Brad Pitt in Barry Levinson's directorial film, Sleepers, and also appeared in Woody Allen's Everyone Says I Love You.

Some of his other acting credits include Monument Ave., The Hi-Lo Country, Waking the Dead, Almost Famous, Charlotte Gray, Stage Beauty, The Good Shepherd, Charlotte Gray, Pretty Bird, Public Enemies, Glass Chin, Eat Pray Love, The Longest Week, Where'd You Go, Bernadette, Youth in Oregon, Dedication, 20th Century Women, Where'd You Go, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Too Big to Fail, Bernadette, 1 Mile to You, The Morning Show, etc.

On the personal front, Crudup met his longtime girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker in 1996 whom he met during the Broadway run of Bus Stop. The duo was together till 2004, after which Billy Crudup and pregnant Parker broke up. Crudup then began dating actress Claire Danes.

relax. 🎭✍🏽 @californiabarby In 2003 Billy Crudup left the very pregnant Mary Louise Parker for Claire Danes. This was probably the biggest celeb gossip before Brangelina. It almost destroyed Danes career. Parker also detailed the devastating effects of the affair in her 2015 memoir. In 2003 Billy Crudup left the very pregnant Mary Louise Parker for Claire Danes. This was probably the biggest celeb gossip before Brangelina. It almost destroyed Danes career. Parker also detailed the devastating effects of the affair in her 2015 memoir. https://t.co/hpvHDSRIiM

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts first confirmed their relationship in 2017 while shooting for Netflix's drama film, Gyspy together. They were previously spotted holding hands together in Tribeca, as per Page Six. The duo made their official red carpet debut in 2022 during the SAG Awards, and have kept most of their relationship under wraps.

Naomi Watts was previously in a long-term relationship with Liev Schreiber. The duo share two children together, Sasha (16) and Kai (15). Naomi Watts and Schreiber broke up in 2016 after 11 years of being together and are co-parenting ever since.

